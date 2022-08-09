Erik ten Hag tells Adrien Rabiot he wants him at Manchester United in phone call - GETTY IMAGES

Erik ten Hag has held talks with Adrien Rabiot ahead of the midfielder’s £15 million move from Juventus to Manchester United.

The pair spoke on the telephone on Monday with Ten Hag expressing how keen he is for Rabiot to join United and with the France international having told Juventus that he wants to leave. Juve are aware that the conversation took place.

As yet there is no agreement between the two clubs, but with Rabiot not featuring in the plans of coach Max Allegri and with Juventus knowing that he has wanted to leave since February, a deal should be struck.

Juventus value Rabiot, who has one year left on his contract, at between €15-20m (£12.6m to £16.9m) and the midfielder wants to move to the Premier League, as revealed by Telegraph Sport in June.

Ideally the 27-year-old would join a club that is playing in the Champions League but such is United’s status that he is prepared to move there as Ten Hag desperately tries to strengthen his midfield.

Rabiot wants a move to gain first-team football ahead of the World Cup to help him guarantee a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

United have not yet spoken to Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, who also represents him and will handle negotiations over his personal terms. She is not interested in dealing with intermediaries and wants to speak directly to United should, as expected, a bid be accepted.

There is little optimism at United that Frenkie de Jong, who has been Ten Hag’s top target all summer, can be persuaded to leave Barcelona and join them, even though Barca are trying to force him out.

United are also considering a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford for the past three years. His name has again been put forward to the United hierarchy and Ten Hag is believed to be interested and rates the Serbian international highly.

United, meanwhile, have decided against making a new bid for Marko Arnautovic after having an initial offer of €8.5m turned down by Bologna. The 33-year-old forward was keen to join United but they are now looking at other targets after the Italian club priced him out of a move.

United faced a backlash from their fans when news first broke of the Arnautovic deal and this is understood to have also influenced their decision to walk away.

Arnautovic was always regarded as a short-term solution given United’s crisis in attack with Ten Hag having made it clear his No 1 target remains Ajax winger Antony. However, a deal is nowhere near being struck with Ten Hag’s former club.