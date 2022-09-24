Erik ten Hag’s strange charisma is reigniting United’s fighting spirit

Daniel Harris
·8 min read

Football management is difficult – unless, of course, you’re a football writer. But otherwise – if you’re a football manager, say – it’s one of the hardest jobs there is, which is why almost everyone who tries it fails somewhere along the line.

That’s the case even if they end up at Manchester United, whose standing in the game since the second world war is down to the achievements of just two men: Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson. And what defines them, along with all the others who’ve enjoyed even moderate success in the role – Tommy Docherty, Ron Atkinson, Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho, as opposed to Frank O’Farrell, Dave Sexton, David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjær – is charisma.

Related: Erik ten Hag is bringing back the feelgood factor to Manchester United

It’s not hard to fathom why. In his early days at Old Trafford, even Ferguson could be heard muttering “Big club, this”, and its exponential growth since then means that, almost a decade into the post-Ferguson years, charisma seems an essential quality for anyone hoping to prosper.

If Erik ten Hag has any, it is not immediately obvious. But as the saying goes: “One man’s charisma is another man’s absolutely intolerable nausea,” the quality often confused with loud, aggressive self-aggrandisement and exemplifying the toxic masculinity that has the made the world such an unedifying place.

True charisma is different, reliant neither on arrogance nor loquaciousness. Busby spoke only when necessary, while Ferguson – though he did inspire fealty with oratory – was similar, his influence underpinned by the sensitivity of his pastoral care.

Ten Hag understands this too, recently explaining that Marcus Rashford’s improvement comes thanks to a happy working environment. But close relationships aren’t built overnight, so in the meantime he will need his football to supply his charisma for him.

This sounds reasonable. Which of us hasn’t used our obsession with the game as a personality proxy; found elemental truth in our club’s identity, then ascribed it to ourselves? Except Ten Hag still has a problem because, though his Ajax sides played with bravery and flair, translating that to “this league” is difficult.

Luckily, he either possesses, or is successfully affecting, implacable self-confidence. Not only does the 52-year-old wear pumps and no socks with his too-short suit trousers, but he has told friends that, if allowed the first two years, he will get United sorted. The Dutchman believes in his system so fervently he has been preferring Scott McTominay to Casemiro because the latter, having missed pre-season, needs time to grasp his role in it.

Scott McTominay, battling with Liverpool’s Luis Díaz during his side’s victory last month, has been preferred to big-money signing Casemiro.
Scott McTominay, battling with Liverpool’s Luis Díaz during his side’s victory last month, has been preferred to big-money signing Casemiro. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Instilling similar spirit in his players, though, is no easy task, for his is a squad expert in the deployment of collective cowardice to have managers fired. For a while now, United have been good enough to beat the best and they have also gone on long unbeaten runs. Their most glaring inadequacies are not technical but mental: a lack of precision, a lack of focus and a bottom level lower than the Dead Sea. They are weak.

Ten Hag deduced this almost immediately. “It was a good start,” he said after United lost to Brighton in their season opener. “Then after we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief … it’s not necessary. They are good players, self-belief is from yourself.”

An even worse performance followed at Brentford, who won 4-0, but things have improved significantly, and after a surprise win over Liverpool in United’s next game, a fired-up Ten Hag explained the difference in characteristic style: without rhetorical flourishes but with honesty, lucidity and passion. “We can talk about tactical but it’s all about attitude,” he said. “Now you see we bring attitude on the pitch and there was communication, there was a fighting spirit and there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve because they can fucking play good football.”

This summer was always going to be a pivotal one for United. The Glazer family have now owned the club – bought without a penny of their own money and with the debt incurred loaded on to its books – for 17 years, pillaging it of roughly £1.6bn to pay their interest and themselves dividends – around £23m in the past 12 months alone.

Initially – and though this stopped United winning even more than they did – Ferguson’s genius kept the titles coming. But since his retirement a succession of managerial appointments have failed, each undermined by the owners’ multi-dimensional avarice. And even if Moyes and Solskjær weren’t up to the job and Van Gaal and Mourinho were past their best, Ten Hag is on the upswing and at the cutting edge. Consequently, should they let him down too, the club becomes a pariah to any manager with options.

As such, the arrival of only three new players before the season started was deeply problematic, and even after the Brentford humiliation United were chasing Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic – cheap compromises way below the required standard. So their replacement with Casemiro and Antony gave the squad a fillip when it needed one most – though the haphazard manner of things illustrates the grave incompetence for which United are now famed.

Antony and Casemiro during Manchester United training earlier this month – the pair arrived for a combined £133m in the summer transfer window.
Antony and Casemiro during Manchester United training earlier this month – the pair arrived for a combined £133m in the summer transfer window. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

What prompted the change of plan is unclear. Perhaps it was the poor start and the Glazers’ fear of reduced dividends. Or perhaps Ten Hag advised them that were he to resign citing their desire for a trust fund rather than a football club, that trust fund immediately becomes less generous. But either way – and though Ten Hag now has a question to answer about Arnautovic’s past, to go alongside the one about his support for Marc Overmars – the sheer overwhelming awfulness of the Brentford display was a blessing. No longer needing to earn the political capital to make major changes, he could simply make major changes, dropping Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo to pick a team in something approximating to his image.

On which point, it is instructive to consider the players recruited. Ordinarily, a manager infatuated with those he already knows looks like Harry Redknapp signing Niko Kranjcar for the 67th time, but the circumstances here are more forgiving. At Ajax it was not incumbent upon Ten Hag to scout talent, so it makes sense that those for whom he will vouch are those he knows and, given United’s embarrassing state relative to Ajax’s healthy one, those players may well be the best available to him. Like all potential signings, they don’t know if they can trust the club, but unlike other potential signings, they do know they can trust him.

Or, in other words, Ten Hag’s skills as a coach and as a man – what we might call his charisma – have attracted players who might otherwise have been out of reach. No doubt the unique charisma of the late Queen’s printed face also helped, but Christian Eriksen had options, Tyrell Malacia was about to join Lyon, Lisandro Martínez refused to countenance Arsenal despite the London factor, and Antony – at whom, it is understood, United had a free run because he can be difficult – knows Ten Hag “is perfect” for him, so went on strike to force his move.

Related: Manchester United wage bill at record high as club say summer spend a one-off

Given those players owe Ten Hag, either for making them better, securing their financial future, or both, the least he can expect is their unswerving commitment – but there is more to it than that. Casemiro’s CV alone evidences force of personality, and when he left Real Madrid, Luka Modric called him a “true leader” and “the best bodyguard in the world”, while Toni Kroos wrote: “With you even the Turkish bath was a gym … and you only allow people to lie down when it’s time to do sit-ups.”

Similarly, the uplifting devotion with which Eriksen fought back from his near-death experience, along with his Mensa-level footballing IQ, accords him a status able to lift those around him, while the confidence, aggression and enthusiasm of Malacia and Martínez have already made a huge difference. And because Ten Hag has picked strong, bright characters, he now has strong, bright dressing-room voices to echo his messages and affirm his methods, mitigating any lack of personal magnetism with players whose competitive charisma supplies it for him.

Which is to say that the best kind of charisma is charisma that inspires others to find theirs, and in that aspect, Ten Hag is set. But as Atkinson, Van Gaal and Mourinho can confirm, ultimately, only one kind of charisma counts: the unrivalled charisma of sustained success.

Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe