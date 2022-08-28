How Erik ten Hag stopped the rot at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

After the hammering at Brentford, this victory over Southampton provided further evidence that Erik ten Hag’s work on the training ground is beginning to turn things around for Manchester United. Following the win over Liverpool, this was the first time since February that the club have registered two successive league victories. Here is what the manager has done.

Case for the defence

It begins at the back. After seeing United’s established rear guard stumble against Brighton and then Brentford, Ten Hag was swift to act. Against Liverpool, in came Raphaël Varane and Tyrell Malacia and the difference was immediate. Here, at St Mary's, the same back four that had contained the country’s most potent attack were largely untroubled. And the centre back partnership of the cool, elegant Varane and the snapping, snarling Lisandro Martínez looks to have real merit. Martínez was excellent here, one uncompromising tackle that took out the Southampton substitute Stuart Armstrong drew almost as loud a cheer from the visiting supporters as did the winning goal.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United is challenged by Che Adams - Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Experience matters

It looks as if the immediate future of the club whose mythology is centred on the promotion of local youth will be determined on a core of seasoned veterans imported from elsewhere. Not that Varane, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are bad additions, they are already providing some coherence after the chaos of recent times. Varane and Eriksen were both critical to United’s effort against Southampton. And while Casemiro was only given a short run-out, from the moment he stepped on to the pitch he looked as if he will offer a calm and assurance so lacking last season.

If you wanted a hint of the shambolic condition of United’s recruitment before the Dutchman arrived you only had to take a glance at his bench. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek: millions of pounds of investment sat unused and, in truth, unwanted.

Decent full-backs

Where Gary Neville had a point about United resembling a bunch of under-9s against Brentford was on the flanks of the defence. While almost every other team in the Premier League boasts progressive full-backs, United, like many a junior side, appeared to be hiding its weakest two players on the flanks. Not any more. Malacia looks a proper upgrade on the left, quick, determined and, when it comes to last ditch interventions, apparently in possession of telescopic limbs.

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia - REUTERS/Phil Noble

The most surprising return from Ten Hag revolution has been the upgrade in Diogo Dalot, the right-back who last season was infected by the widespread United malaise. Against Southampton he was full of endeavour and purpose, getting forward at pace to deliver a fine cross for Bruno Fernandes to score the only goal.

... and now to fix the front line

Yet, for all the improvements, Ten Hag was right to suggest that his team “is work in progress”. Much remains to be done. Not least he needs to find some consistent creative assistance for Fernandes. When the Portuguese went off the boil last season, so did United. Against Southampton there were a couple of glimpses of the player who first arrived at the club – his ghosting in for the goal, his pass to send Anthony Elanga clear into the area. He looked better perhaps because there were suggestions that Eriksen will provide him with the support Paul Pogba so rarely offered.

Most of all, though, Ten Hag needs a finisher. Even if Cristiano Ronaldo was happy, he would have at his disposal none of the striking power of his rivals for a top-four finish. It is unlikely he will find anything to match Harry Kane, Mo Salah, Erling Haaland, even Gabriel Jesus in the remaining days of the transfer window.

So, until the January at the earliest, much will depend on Anthony Martial. And when you are depending on Anthony Martial…