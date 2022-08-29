Erik ten Hag starting to adapt to Premier League and dragging Man Utd players with him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miguel Delaney
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player

In all of the praise that Erik ten Hag gave his team after the 1-0 win over Southampton, there was one line that was a bit of a tell: “I think we did a lot better than against Brentford.”

That wouldn’t be hard, and is a very low base, but it does illustrate a wider point. One of the reasons that 4-0 defeat to Brentford was so bad – even beyond the sensation of Manchester United losing like that – was because it all came from a side that was failing to do the very fundamentals of his system.

It wasn’t just a team working through a new system but a team working through moves they’d never been introduced to before. That was only compounded by what many sources now feel was Ten Hag’s underestimation of just how high the level in the bottom half of the Premier League can be.

So, it hasn’t just been an adaptation for the players but an adaptation for the manager. That came across in some of his comments after the Southampton match.

“It’s a great experience, I know that in the Premier League are the best coaches, the best players, the highest intensity and always in a different way. That is quite interesting. You have to adapt and find a certain way to win games and that is what we did today.

“That was the problem, especially in the second game, when you don’t give everything and you don’t have the attitude for 100 per cent and you don’t have the right team spirit, you don’t have to talk about philosophy or game plan or whatever. First, it has to be a team and spirit and 100 per cent commitment.”

That is also why you could forgive Ten Hag perhaps insisting this performance was better than it looked. It isn’t about constantly relaying reality in the most brutal terms, even for this group of underachievers. It is now about building confidence.

Bruno Fernandes volleyed home Manchester United’s winner against Southampton (Manchester United via Getty Imag)
Bruno Fernandes volleyed home Manchester United’s winner against Southampton (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Hence Ten Hag focused on the way Bruno Fernandes’s goal was constructed out wide, in the way the coach intended, rather than the struggles to play through the middle. It was why he raved about the clean sheet, rather than the continued issues David de Gea had playing the ball out from the back.

Ten Hag, of course, admitted there is “room for improvement” and it is some way off his ideal, but that they are medium-term concerns. The main concern right now is obvious.

“We have to get results and win games.”

And?

“That is what we did today and I'm happy with that.”

It is why it is also not yet that important that they were still a “moments” team in the way that was the case under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho. That’s inevitable when it goes back that far. Improvement will be in instalments, which was also a description of how United progressed up the pitch.

You could again see why they so wanted Frenkie de Jong.

Diogo Dalot impressed again for Man Utd against Southampton (PA Wire)
Diogo Dalot impressed again for Man Utd against Southampton (PA Wire)

On that, with just four days left of the window, transfers inevitably came up in the post-match press conference. Purchases of course represent a factor that could yet greatly accelerate this team’s understanding of what the manager wants. United are going to be one of the busiest clubs, as they look for a ball-playing goalkeeper, a forward and consider a full-back. Diogo Dalot’s form has mitigated the need for the latter, and he was good again against Southampton, especially with the ball for Bruno’s goal.

The pursuit of Antony, who has been the main target over the last few weeks, now looks subject to some protracted talks after a £74m bid was rejected. Ajax have already sold so many first-team players they do not want to sell, and can set a high price, but it’s “a lot of money to leave on the table”.

United also had an approach for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp turned down, so will instead look at Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Freiburg’s Mark Flekken.

All would form part of Ten Hag’s ideal, the “rules” of which his players are starting to follow.

The manager was naturally asked what those rules are. Ten Hag laughed.

“Do you have one hour? There is always a journey you have with your team and we started from the first day in pre-season to get that in. The window is not closed, so every time a new player is in, you have to inform them about the rules. And then they have to play together.

“Football is a team sport, a complicated sport 11 v 11 that takes time to present that and second to train that. You need training and games to get that in. It will take time but I’ve seen some good stuff today and I am happy with that and we win. It’s about that.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A group of masked men broke into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said. Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well. Authorities told the Spanish daily El País that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewelry. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars. Authorities said at least four men entered th

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and