Erik ten Hag sounded out over major job just two weeks after leaving Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could quickly find himself back in management as he’s reportedly been sounded out over the vacancy at Serie A giants AS Roma.

The Dutch tactician was officially sacked by Man Utd just over two weeks ago, but it perhaps makes sense that a big name like Roma are keen to snap him up now that he’s available.

Corriere dello Sport have reported on Ten Hag being a possible candidate for Roma, though it seems he’s not the only name being considered by the Italian club.

Roma have had a difficult season, sacking Daniele de Rossi earlier in the campaign, while Ivan Juric has also just lost his job at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ten Hag could be a decent candidate for Roma after the impressive work he did at Ajax, though he undoubtedly suffered during his spell in charge of United.

Can Erik ten Hag bounce back at a big club like Roma?

Ten Hag remains a bit of an enigma, and it’s hard to know where his managerial career will go from here, as there may well be valid reasons that he under-achieved at Old Trafford and could do better somewhere else.

At the same time, Ten Hag also arguably benefited hugely from a solid structure around him at Ajax, and was exposed at United once he no longer had that to rely on.

Then again, the 54-year-old is far from the only big name to struggle with MUFC in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United have had other big-name managers who failed, while numerous big-name signings on the pitch also failed to deliver.

Ten Hag might fare a lot better at Roma or another top club, or we’ll perhaps see once again that he was just always going to struggle outside of his comfort zone at Ajax.