Erik ten Hag slams 'unacceptable' Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United friendly early - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Erik ten Hag has torn into Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Manchester United players who left Old Trafford before Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano had finished.

In the clearest sign yet of Ten Hag getting tough with the wantaway Portugal striker, the United manager accused Ronaldo and his team-mates of “unacceptable” behaviour after revealing they did not have his permission to leave the stadium before the end of the game.

United sources said the situation was an internal disciplinary matter and would not confirm if the players involved had been or would be fined by Ten Hag.

Ronaldo - who had been substituted at half-time of the 1-1 draw in his first appearance of pre-season - was pictured exiting Old Trafford around 10 minutes before the final whistle in scenes that only intensified the scrutiny around his future.

Team-mate Diogo Dalot was also photographed doing the same although the Portugal defender had not been in United’s matchday squad after featuring against Atletico Madrid in the friendly against Oslo the previous day.

And Ten Hag has made it clear that he will not tolerate such behaviour after giving Ronaldo and some team-mates a public dressing down in an interview with Dutch television.

“I certainly don’t condone this,” Ten Hag told Viaplay Sport Netherlands. “This is unacceptable. For all those involved. We are a team and that means you have to stay until the end [of the game].”

The game against Rayo Vallecano was Cristiano Ronaldo's first pre-season outing - GETTY IMAGES

It is unclear which other United players, in addition to Ronaldo, that Ten Hag was referring to. But the manager had instructed all of his squad - including those who had played against Atletico a day earlier - to come to the Rayo game and eat together before the match as he continues his efforts to bring the dressing room closer together.

Most of the players who featured against Atletico watched the Rayo game from the directors’ box or their own private boxes. Midfielder Scott McTominay was still spotted at Old Trafford an hour after the game had finished.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has disappeared without permission since returning to Old Trafford last summer. Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager last season, revealed that Ronaldo did not have permission to travel to Portugal on the weekend of the club’s 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City in March.

Ten Hag was also asked about whether Ronaldo fits in with his plans.

"I think he he can," the manager told Sky Sports. "He needs to get fit. He just started [training]. He is a fantastic football player. He proved it so many times, but you always get judged by what you are presenting now, performing now. So the team and Cristiano has to prove it."

Ten Hag has introduced a series of measures to greatly improve discipline among the squad since taking charge in May, with players fined or dropped if they are late for team meetings, meals or training.

Steve McClaren, Ten Hag’s assistant, claimed this week that the players had been craving greater discipline and structure and the manager has now demonstrated he is unafraid to take on the club’s most high-profile player.

Ronaldo and Ten Hag appeared to have a tense exchange on the touchline during a first-half drinks break with the unsettled striker looking distinctly unimpressed, and the 37-year-old is set to start the new season on the substitutes’ bench.

United face Brighton at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game on Sunday, with Anthony Martial expected to lead the attack.

Having missed United’s entire pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia citing family reasons, Ronaldo only reported back to the club’s Carrington training base last Tuesday in the company of his agent Jorge Mendes, who headed into talks with the club over his client’s future.

United have refused to back down from their stance that Ronaldo is not for sale and the player’s hopes of a move to a Champions League team are fading with a host of leading clubs having backed away from moves.