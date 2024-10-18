Erik ten Hag slams 'lies' over Manchester United future as he makes 'success' claim

Fairytales and lies: Erik ten Hag dismissed speculation over his future (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag hit out at the “noise” surrounding his future at Manchester United, insisting the club are “very convinced” he is the right man for the job.

The United board held a six-hour meeting at the start of the international break, after a goalless draw with Aston Villa made it the club’s worst start to a season in 35 years.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was among those involved in the talks, where Ten Hag’s position is said to have been discussed, but the decision was made to stick with the Dutchman.

Ten Hag, though, insisted that had not been in doubt, as he was asked at a press conference on Friday whether the speculation over his future had been a distraction.

He responded: “No, the noise is only coming from the media, from some of you, not all of you, creating stories and fairytales, bringing lies because I know we're on one page within this club.

Erik ten Hag was in defiant mood as he discussed his future (Getty Images)

“I said before the break but several journalists probably didn't believe me. Within the club, it's quiet and composed. We stick to the plan and are very convinced it will be a success."

United sit 14th in the Premier League table, with two wins from their opening seven matches, and only Southampton have scored fewer league goals so far this season.

Ten Hag admitted his side’s position “is not good enough”, but maintained he has seen enough to be confident the campaign will turn into a positive one.

“We have to climb a mountain, but that's top football, sometimes you have to face challenges,” he said.

“But I'm sure we will make a success, just like we did in the last two seasons.

“I see the good things, good patterns and the good stats that confirms we're in a good direction, but the ranking doesn't lie and where we are is not good enough."