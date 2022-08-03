Erik ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘unacceptable’ decision to leave Manchester United friendly early

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players who left a pre-season friendly early.

Ronaldo made his first appearance of the summer over the weekend, starting the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano before he was replaced at half-time.

The 37-year-old was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the end of the match, along with Diogo Dalot, and that inevitably led to further talk on his desire to secure a move away from the club.

Ronaldo continues to push for a summer exit, as he goes in search of Champions League football, but PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among the clubs that have already distanced themselves from the forward.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli appear to be two possible options, but both still look unlikely at this stage.

It was initially suggested that United had no problem with Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford early on Sunday, however Ten Hag has made it clear that he does take issue with those who opted not to stay for the full match.

“There were more who did this,” Ten Hag told Viaplay when asked about Ronaldo leaving the stadium.

“Absolutely not [condone it]. This is unacceptable. I tell them this, that’s unacceptable. We are a team, we are a squad. You have to stay until the end.”