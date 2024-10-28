Erik ten Hag sacked LIVE: Manchester United line up next manager with Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss

Manchester United are searching for a new permanent manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season, with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy taking interim charge.

United made their worst start to a Premier League campaign after nine games and Ten Hag has been relieved of his duties despite signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.

The Dutchman won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City at Wembley to seemingly save his job, but United also held talks with potential replacements after a record-low 8th place finish in the Premier League.

United failed to improve, leaving minority owners Ineos and their new-look football operations department with their first major decision to make.

United spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer but the German has since been appointed England manager and is out of contention.

But Ineos are admirers of former England manager Gareth Southgate, and there has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

14:10 , Mike Jones

Rio Ferdinand believes the Man Utd higher ups could have done a better job at replacing Erik ten Hag especially when they were looking at changing the manager in the summer.

Ferdinand said: “I look at Ineos and I think about the way things panned out at the end of the season. Did they back themselves into a corner, with the way that they handled stuff in the summer?

“They’ll look back and go ‘we could have handled it better’. I think having a manager in place and actively looking for new managers and it becoming public knowledge, isn’t a great way to do it.

“It isn’t a great way to advertise for the job. It’s hard for the guy coming in, to come in under that cloud.

“It’s also even harder for the guy whose in the hot seat, still the manager and then they keep him as the manager and he has to face questions constantly about his standing within the organisation.

“It’s not easy to navigate through a situation that is so public, a club the size of Manchester United but if they’re honest, Ineos - they could have done that in a better way.”

Ferdinand reacts to Ten Hag sacking

14:04 , Mike Jones

Speaking live on his YouTube channel reacting to Erik ten Hag’s sacking Rio Ferdinand said: “Am I surprised? No.

“They kept the man in charge, season kicks in, I actually thought we were starting to see some new signs in the first two or three games, and then we get beat by Liverpool and never recovered.

“It was like a boxer getting hit and knocked down in the third round and never recovering and getting knocked out, knocked down, every single round on the way to the 12th round.

“And finally, we’re here. The fight’s been called off in the last round for the manager, and I think now we’re going to go for a new direction.”

14:00 , Mike Jones

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand likened Erik ten Hag’s reign to a boxer getting “knocked down” and “never recovering”.

Ten Hag was sacked as United first-team manager on Monday following a disappointing start to the season.

They slipped into 14th in the Premier League table following their fourth league defeat of the season, by West Ham on Sunday.

Speculation had mounted over the Dutchman’s position in recent weeks and Ferdinand admitted he was unsurprised to see the boss go.

Man Utd managers since Sir Alex Ferguson

13:55 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag (July 2022-October 2024)

P128 W70 D23 L35 Trophies: 2

Dutchman Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with a formidable reputation having guided Ajax to a hat-trick of Eredivise titles having impressed the club’s hierarchy with his long-term vision.

He ended the club’s six-year wait for a major trophy when they lifted the Carabao Cup in February last year before leading them to a top-three finish and Champions League qualification.

However, a miserable second season blighted by injuries and faltering form saw United exit Europe after the group stage and finish eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever return.

They did beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to temper that but made a disappointing start to this season, where they sat in 14th place following defeat by West Ham when Ten Hag departed.

13:50 , Mike Jones

Ralf Rangnick (December 2021–May 2022)

P29 W11 D10 L8 Trophies: 0

The German was drafted in as interim boss with a view to transitioning to a two-year consultancy, but never took up the extended role after accepting the post of manager of the Austria national team.

Rangnick guided the club to a sixth-place finish with their lowest Premier League points tally of 58 while all the time talking up the overhaul required to revitalise the club.

13:46 , Mike Jones

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

P168 W91 D37 L40 Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently.

Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up a year later, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. But despite the progress made, the 1999 treble hero paid for a series of poor performances when he lost his job in November 2021.

13:42 , Mike Jones

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

P144 W84 D32 L28 Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018.

However, his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered. Mourinho was sacked after two and a half years in charge at Roma in January and after being appointed as Fenerbahce boss in June, oversaw the Turkish club’s 1-1 Europa League draw with United in Istanbul last week.

13:38 , Mike Jones

Louis van Gaal (May 2014-May 2016)

P103 W54 D25 L24 Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season, but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure.

Van Gaal returned to management in a third stint as Holland’s head coach in 2021, but quit after their exit from the 2022 World Cup finals and last year rejoined former club Ajax as an adviser.

13:34 , Mike Jones

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years, but the club are now looking for a seventh full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013.

Here’s a look at the record of the managers that cam after the legend. First up:

David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)

P51 W27 D9 L15 Trophies: 0

Moyes was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton, he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995.

After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes rekindled his career at West Ham, leading the club to Europa Conference League glory in 2023 before stepping down 12 months later.

Ten Hag’s side conceded late goals

13:30 , Mike Jones

26% - Seven of Erik ten Hag’s 27 Premier League defeats came via a 90th minute winner, the highest percentage of defeats to 90th minute goals of any manager to lose 20+ games in Premier League history.

Ten Hag’s final post-match interview

13:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s the video of Erik ten Hag’s final post-match interview as Manchester United boss following the West Ham loss yesterday. He was adamant that the side have felt ‘injustice’ this year:

"That is the third time we feel a real injustice this season."



United’s record this season

13:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won just four times from their opening 13 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 with one of those wins coming against League One side Barnsley.

Just three wins from nine in the Premier League, United sit in 14th place - already 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and just seven points off the bottom three.

They have scored just eight times in the league, with only bottom club Southampton and Crystal Palace having scored fewer goals (six).

United remain winless in the Europa League, having taken the lead in all three fixtures before having to settle for a draw.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching history: From PSV success to Manchester United interim

13:15 , Mike Jones

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis after Erik ten Hag was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League table.

The former United striker has been installed as head coach and will be supported by the current coaching team at Old Trafford whilst a permanent appointment is made.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Manchester United in the summer as Ten Hag’s coaching staff was overhauled, with Rene Hake and Andreas Georgson also recruited.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching history: From PSV success to Manchester United interim

Ten Hag’s highs and lows

13:10 , Mike Jones

Low - Man United 0-3 Tottenham, September 2024

Ten Hag’s side, who had lost to rivals Liverpool 3-0 in their previous league outing at Old Trafford, were swept aside by Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

Defender Micky van de Ven was allowed to run through United’s half almost unopposed before his cross found an unmarked Brennan Johnson to give Spurs a third-minute lead. Captain Bruno Fernandes then saw red before half-time and Spurs could have scored more than the two second-half goals they managed.

Ten Hag’s highs and lows

13:07 , Mike Jones

High - Man United 2-1 Man City, May 2024

United produced their finest performance under Ten Hag as the Dutch boss got his tactics spot on to come out on top in his FA Cup final battle with Pep Guardiola.

A fantastic first-half display was capped by goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo and Ten Hag’s men stood firm in the second to condemn the champions to a shock defeat.

Low - Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United, May 2024

United had all but seen their hopes of sneaking into Europe slip away by the time they travelled to Selhurst Park for their penultimate away game of the season.

What followed was a chaotic performance in which they were ripped to shreds by a Palace side who looked sharper, fitter and more organised, leaving Ten Hag’s position looking more precarious than ever.

Ten Hag’s highs and lows

13:04 , Mike Jones

High - Man United 4-1 Chelsea, May 2023

Chelsea were swept aside at Old Trafford in the final home game of the season, a win that ensured the team would be playing in Europe’s top club competition after a year away.

Low - Liverpool 7-0 Man United, March 2023

United were 10 points clear of their northwest rivals and had already beaten them at home earlier in the campaign, but the manner of their capitulation at Anfield left the manager facing the ignominy of having overseen the club’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool.

Ten Hag’s highs and lows

13:01 , Mike Jones

High - Man United 2-1 Barcelona, February 2023

Barca were on track to be crowned LaLiga champions, despite having dropped out of the Champions League into the Europa League, but United rolled back the years to some of their greatest European nights with a win that saw them go through 4-3 on aggregate.

Low - Man City 6-3 Man United, October 2022

The team had recovered from losing Ten Hag’s first two league fixtures to record four consecutive wins, but illusions of a smooth upward trajectory were shattered at the Etihad Stadium as City demonstrated their clear superiority to put six past their rivals for just the second time in the Premier League era.

Ten Hag’s highs and lows

12:58 , Mike Jones

High - Man United 2-0 Newcastle, February 2023

Victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley handed Ten Hag a major domestic trophy after just eight months in the job and, with the team looking on course to return to the Champions League, the manager’s rebuild looked to be well on track.

Low - Brentford 4-0 Man United, August 2022

United had already lost their first league game of Ten Hag’s tenure against Brighton at Old Trafford, but the true size of his task was laid bare a week later in west London as Brentford hit four goals inside the opening 35 minutes to leave the visitors bottom of the league.

Why was Erik ten Hag sacked?

12:55 , Mike Jones

Sources have said that Erik ten Hag’s sacking was a difficult and finely balanced decision, but a collective and unanimous by the hierarchy.

They had wanted to give Ten Hag the opportunity to work within a new sporting structure, but the results and performances at the start of the season have not been good enough.

United felt they were not seeing the momentum and progress to believe they were improving and developing. The Red Devils have also had a poor start in the Europa League having failed to win their first three games from winning positions.

‘Thanks for everything boss'

12:54 , Mike Jones

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has posted on Instagram after Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

He wrote: “Thanks for everything boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

12:51 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are looking for a new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked following a poor start to the season.

United are 14th in the Premier League after nine games, and lie 21st in the Europa League table have failed to win any of their opening three fixtures.

The defeat by West Ham United on the weekend was ironically one of the team’s better performances under Ten Hag this season, but it proved to be the final straw for the Ineos ownership as a string of missed chances resulted in a 2-1 loss.

But who will replace the Dutchman? Here are the latest odds for Man Utd’s next manager:

Ruud van Nistelrooy 7/2

Ruben Amorim 5/1

Gareth Southgate 10/1

Xavi 10/1

Thomas Frank 10/1

Michael Carrick 12/1

Kieran McKenna 14/1

Graham Potter 16/1

Five contenders on shortlist

12:48 , Mike Jones

Melissa Reddy has reported on Sky Sports News that Manchester United have five contenders on the shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag.

Who they might be is unclear as of yet but there are plenty of rumours including Gareth Southgate and Zinedine Zidane. One of the reasons that Ten Hag has been dismissed was his ‘inability to improve the players he signed’.

Manchester United settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons

12:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag and put Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge after deciding there was no excuse for their current underachievement.

In a unanimous decision by the club’s new hierarchy, the Independent understand, United decided neither results nor performances were good enough to give them reasons to persist with Ten Hag.

United had triggered a one-year contract extension for the Dutchman – though only after speaking to a host of other managers – and in September, new chief executive Omar Berrada said they were “fully backing him” while sporting director Dan Ashworth also gave Ten Hag his support.

Man Utd settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons

Neville on Van Nistelrooy taking over

12:39 , Mike Jones

Gary Neville also addressed the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy is now managing Manchester United, albeit on an interim basis.

“Ruud will do his best, I thought for months, I think they’re better suited with three at the back, maybe that could happen, give them more comfort,” said Neville,

“An extra body at the back, more support, I think Ruud could do that, I’m not sure if it’s right, we’ll see on Wednesday against Leicester.

“In the immediate, those players will have to be worked with. Is there anybody watching United who don’t think they’re better than their showing?

“No chance they’ll get to the top with that squad, but they’re better than 14th... better than sixth. You start to question every player on the pitch, you lose faith with everybody.

“If a manager can get a song out of them, who to keep and who to sell. I wouldn’t change anything in January, work with them for six months. The sporting department of the club also to work this out.”

More from Gary Neville

12:37 , Mike Jones

The former Man Utd captain spoke to Sky Sports to give his initial reaction to the news and described how the owners must have been thinking about this change for a while.

He added: “I suspect that Tottenham game would be a catalyst to look for a new manager, being in that position, you look who’s available, being diligent and then think of the timing. In our position, you’re hoping the manager will turn it around, start to win matches, 99/100 when you’ve made the decision, the tide’s against you, it continues to go against you, they decided the next big loss, they’d have to act. They started, I’m sure, after Tottenham, it felt like the end. Even if it wasn’t actually the end.

“I think the lack of identity and style has been a mystery, recruitment has been poor. It’s been awful at times. I believe there’s a group of players who can play better than they are.

“I was shocked to see Eriksen and Casemiro starting and Ugarte on the bench. He’s not started brilliantly, but if I’m an owner, I look at that, those two getting on in age, this lad with legs, I’d ask questions. Lack of style of play has been a problem. It’s a struggle watching them play. As big a problem as the results.”

‘I thought it was coming’; Gary Neville reacts to Ten Hag sacking

12:35 , Mike Jones

Gary Neville has given some thoughts on the sacking of Erik ten Hag saying: “I thought it was coming, looking at Tottenham, I thought I’d seen this before and know how it ends. It was a bad day for Ten Hag, everybody thought that would be the day we would kick on, but it’s got worse. Missing chances yesterday was unacceptable, the decision was a bad one.

“The challenges of the performances, the owners have decided to sack Ten Hag, I don’t think anybody will be shocked.

“There will be those that say they have been proven right, fans wanted to continue with Ten Hag, give him an opportunity to succeed under a new structure. The shock has been how bad they’ve been, the new signings, to get a good performance and some stability. 14th? It’s unacceptable. The spend that’s occurred. I was hoping it would end differently, the faith shown in him would pay off, but it’s not the case.”

Van Nistelrooy’s first games in charge

12:29 , Mike Jones

With Ruud van Nistelrooy now operating as interim head coac for Manchester United here’s what he faces in his first few games.

First up are Leicester City in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. The match takes place on Wednesday evening which is an incredibly short turn around.

After that, they play Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and PAOK in Europe next week before another home game against Leicester in the league.

Four matches in quick succession is certainly a test but Van Nistelrooy could come out of it with credit in the bank if he wins all those games.

How much has each Man Utd manager spent since Sir Alex Ferguson?

12:28 , Mike Jones

BBC Sport are reporting on the net spend each Manchester United manager has had since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the club with the figures broken down below.

Erik ten Hag has the highest net spend (money spent minus money recouped from sales) of any Manchester United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes (2013-14) £60.7m - Total: £60.7m

Louis Van Gaal (2014-16) £110m + £41.3m - Total: £151.3m

Jose Mourinho (2016-2018) £104m + £135m + £49m - Total: £288m

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2019-21) £143m + £66.5m + £97.4m - Total: £306.9m

Erik Ten Hag (2022-24) £187.8m + £118.20m + £95m - Total: £401m

(Figures provided by FootballTransfers.com for BBC Sport)

The Manchester United failing that proved the death of Erik ten Hag

12:25 , Mike Jones

There was a time when Manchester United came to West Ham, Wayne Rooney took aim from 57 yards and scored. Many a comparison with the past can damn this United side but, a decade on, Diogo Dalot came to West Ham, took aim at an unguarded goal from eight yards and missed. Whether it was excruciating or merely amusing depends on your perspective, but it was costly, summing up Manchester United’s self-destructive streak.

They contrived to lose a game in which they had been absurdly, astonishingly dominant before the break. Dalot was the worst offender but not the only one. “I collected six or seven 100 percent chances we should have scored,” said Erik Ten Hag. “But in football the best team does not always win.” And United’s finest half of the season still led to a fourth defeat.

The Manchester United failing that may prove the death of Erik ten Hag

How Erik ten Hag lost his way and dragged Manchester United into even deeper chaos

12:15 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has a brand of defiance that sometimes made him sound a man apart. An unexpected taste of glory empowered him. “If they don’t want me, I go somewhere else to win trophies,” he said after defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Manchester United initially decided – albeit after speaking to a host of other managers – that they still did want him. Now, four months on, comes the decision they do not.

The FA Cup final was the extraordinary anomaly, the silverware in a slump that has lasted 14 months. Ten Hag can leave Old Trafford arguing he ended United’s six-year wait for honours, that only Pep Guardiola won more during his time in England. True as that is, his reign dragged them to historic lows.

Ten Hag, who shaped up during his debut season as United’s finest manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, instead became another who was chewed up and spat out. A reputation initially enhanced instead became diminished with every pratfall. It became ever harder to believe he steered Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals.

How Erik ten Hag lost his way and dragged Manchester United into even deeper chaos

Erik ten Hag was wrong – Manchester United’s calamitous season is about the manager

12:06 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag felt he was a wronged man. Manchester United have decided he is the wrong man. A manager who has spent a fortune felt fortune had not favoured him. “In this moment, definitely the luck is not our side,” he lamented after the 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

In isolation, he may have had a point. Jarrod Bowen’s winner came from a dubious penalty decision, the sort that brings interminable debates about “process” and “clear and obvious”. Regardless of refereeing, United’s performance merited at least a point. But his broader argument didn’t stand.

“Three times this season we feel injustice,” said Ten Hag. But his side beat Brentford anyway after Ethan Pinnock’s opener when, contrary to United’s assertions, referee Sam Barrott had little option but to ask the bloodied Matthijs de Ligt to leave the pitch. They lost 3-0 to Tottenham but were trailing 1-0, and playing terribly, even before Bruno Fernandes got the red card that was eventually rescinded.

Ten Hag had said on Thursday he tries to “deny” and “ignore” that result. It nevertheless stands.

Erik ten Hag was wrong – Manchester United’s calamitous season is about the manager

Why was Erik ten Hag sacked?

12:04 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has been relieved of his duties at Manchester United head coach following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday 27th October.

Ten Hag’s team sit 14th in the Premier League with three wins, two draws and four defeats from their first nine games of the season. It is the worst start to a Premier League campaign at this stage in the club’s history.

The Dutchman’s two seasons in charge have brought a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup to Old Trafford but a lack of style and a failure to imprint his own vision on the team has led to his downfall.

Ten Hag reacts to West Ham defeat

12:01 , Mike Jones

It seems as though Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday was the decisive factor in the board taking action against the manager.

Erik ten Hag revealed after the defeat that United lacked a killer instinct in front of goal which was their undoing.

Ten Hag said: “Football is not always the best team winning. Today it’s very obvious and clear. Today we were far better than the opponent and there are two things: we didn’t score and it was a very poor decision from the referee – on-field and definitely also off-field.

“I think we played very good football, the first hour it was really enjoyable to watch our team – so dynamic, so much variation, so creative, so many chances.

“That is the only thing we miss – killing in front of the goal. Sometimes you are in this pattern and you have to break the pattern but it will come because our players are clinical and they can be relentless in front of the goal, so it will come.”

Ruben Amorim stance revealed after Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag

11:59 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim is reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season, amid interest from Manchester United after the club sacked Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese is one of the names being considered as the beleaguered Old Trafford club attempt to decide what next after yet another defeat.

The 39-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, and is now widely seen as Pep Guardiola’s likeliest successor at Manchester City, having previously lauded the Spaniard as “a reference for all managers”.

That interest has come from the manner he has restored Sporting to the top of Portuguese football, as they already sit on top of the league after titles in 2020-21 and 2023-24. It is for that reason that Amorim does not want to leave the club mid-season, though, with the situation further complicated by a significant buy-out of around €20m for a foreign club.

Ruben Amorim stance revealed after Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United

11:58 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag as manager and released this statement on their website:

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

11:52 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.

The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.

The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when United slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League, but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

