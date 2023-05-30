Erik ten Hag responds to question over Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United future

Mason Greenwood last played for Manchester United in January 2022 (Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Mason Greenwood’s future with the player still suspended by the club.

The Dutch manager insists a decision over Greenwood’s return to the first team is not up to him, although the 53-year-old added that the player has proven quality in front of goal.

United are currently carrying out an investigation over Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford after charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault were dropped in February this year following his initial arrest in January 2022.

Asked about Greenwood’s future in an interview with the Times, Ten Hag commented on the 21-year-old’s ability on the pitch.

“[Greenwood] showed in the past that he is capable of doing that [centre-forward role],” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag then emphasised it is not his decision whether Greenwood, who has scored 36 times in 130 appearances for the Red Devils, makes a return to the first team.

It is the first mention of the player from the Dutch coach since February this year, when the 53-year-old simply replied: “I refer to the statement of the club.”

Greenwood’s last appearance for the club came in a 1-0 victory over West Ham in January 2022.

After signing a four-year extension in February 2021, the player remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

In a statement released after the charges against him were dropped, Greenwood said: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”