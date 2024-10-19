Erik ten Hag responds as Manchester United 'target' Thomas Tuchel takes England job

Erik ten Hag has given his view on Thomas Tuchel being appointed England manager.

Tuchel was heavily linked with replacing under-fire Ten Hag as Manchester United boss before taking the Three Lions job.

And Ten Hag gave a positive verdict on the German becoming Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor.

“I think it’s a very good choice from the FA,” Ten Hag said. “He is a top-class manager and has proved himself, creating top teams that win.

“England didn’t win since 1966 so I think it’s a very good appointment to get a win because England has world-class players to make a team, and they have the opportunity to win the Euros or the World Cup.”

Erik ten Hag alongside Thomas Tuchel (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Former England striker Alan Shearer has suggested the FA Alan Shearer acted quickly to bring in Tuchel because of the possibility he could head to Old Trafford.

He said on The Rest is Football podcast: "If they sounded out Pep [Guardiola], fine, he's the best manager in the world.

"You then have to look at what's available to you. They've looked at Thomas Tuchel and have thought there is a chance he could get the Manchester United job pretty soon.

"So opportunity lies now. If they didn't act quick now they weren't going to get one of the outstanding candidates for the job."