Erik ten Hag offers only two routes for Man United players: Success or departure

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag had sounded understanding and supportive. His players were neither robots nor machines, he said, much as he wants them to be relentless. He balanced mentions of an unacceptable performance against Newcastle with those of the matches that show his team have the aptitude for the big occasion and the ability to deliver.

But amongst it all came a warning. Newcastle was a reminder Manchester United occasionally fall very short of the levels their manager demands. What if some never learn the lesson that they always need to be hungry? “When they can’t get this, then they are in the wrong place,” Ten Hag countered.

It was an impression many formed after his second game in charge. Brentford were the opponents, they as they are at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. By half-time, Brentford were 4-0 up. At the final whistle, statistics showed Brentford had run 13.8km further than United. Ten Hag’s remedy was simple. The following day, in 35-degree heat, they each had to run the extra 13.8km. So did he, a man in his fifties proving his fitness. It was, they feel inside Old Trafford, hugely significant. It was a sign of Ten Hag’s seriousness, of his toughness.

He took other measures after Brentford. Those dropped included Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. Ronaldo has since left Old Trafford and Maguire has become the non-playing captain. Shaw, who admitted Ten Hag was right to demote him, has won his place back, impressed and earned a new four-year contract. “A good message,” Ten Hag said of the defender’s deal.

They are allied in another respect. Shaw criticised United on Sunday for lacking the passion, desire, hunger and attitude required. When the comments were put to Ten Hag, he agreed. “We returned to bad habits and you get hammered and the players know this,” he said. “They talk with each other about it because they are also aware that this is not the standard for a Manchester United team.”

If United showed insufficient effort at Brentford in August, they did not compete well enough in other respects at Newcastle. There were more unflattering numbers. Ten Hag noted his side only won 16 of 61 duels in attack, just 30 of 78 in defence. “Then you can’t win a game,” he said.

Story continues

A loss came at a cost. For the first time in 2023, they are out of the top four, albeit with games in hand on Tottenham. The Ten Hag renaissance was built on principles that had powered them up the table. “You have to know why you are where you are and what bring us in the position and that was about determination, passion and desire and I have missed that,” he said. “We returned to old habits. But also I also know there are fluctuations, because persons are not robots. But we have to act as robots, we have to act as machines, we have to expect and demand of our players that they match the standards.”

As this is their 48th game of the season, they have been in need of a machine-like efficiency. Theirs has been a huge workload; they cannot flag. “We are in the final stage of the season so you have to be physically and mentally fit,” Ten Hag said.

United were without the injured Christian Eriksen and the suspended Casemiro at St James’ Park. Their stand-ins were found wanting while Wout Weghorst’s return of just two games in 19 games has attracted attention, though Ten Hag noted the analysis of the former United captain – and Weghorst critic – Gary Neville that they have a far superior record over their last 19 matches with the Dutchman in the team, compared to their final 19 with Ronaldo. The striker may be a talisman, but United feel dependent on a core of high-class individuals.

“We need outstanding players at Manchester United, that is clear,” said Ten Hag. Anthony Martial has the talent to rank in that bracket; his cameo on Tyneside was his first appearance in two months. “I only have to refer to Liverpool at home and Man City at home when he was available and he makes a difference,” Ten Hag said. “But it’s the same for Casemiro and Eriksen, they are very important players but when they are not available, you still have to win.”

(Getty Images)

Which, for much of the season, United have. Yet the loss on Sunday, a recent return of only 12 points from nine league games and the chance they will miss out on the Champions League prompted the suggestion Ten Hag’s ruthlessness could be demonstrated if he makes more major decisions in the summer.

“We are talking about emotions after one defeat,” he rationalised. “You can talk about deficits and every squad has deficits but I trust my players to give good performances and get the best results. They have shown it so many times – Arsenal at home, Liverpool at home, City at home, Barcelona twice – so they can do it. So don’t talk about what is coming after, strong and severe decisions. I trust my players and they deserve it because they gave the performances.”

It was an endorsement, but for those who do not demonstrate the required hunger, the message had been clear: they are at the wrong club.