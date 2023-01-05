Erik ten Hag: I will not push Jadon Sancho into early return to Manchester United

James Ducker
·3 min read
Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho
Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho - Erik ten Hag: I will not push Jadon Sancho into early return - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Erik ten Hag insisted he will not compromise Jadon Sancho’s physical and mental recovery by rushing him back – despite Manchester United’s issues in attack.

Sancho has not played for United since October and his absence, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, has left Ten Hag short of options up front and desperate for reinforcements in this month’s transfer ­window.

But the United manager has stressed Sancho – who finally reported back to the club’s Carrington training base this week – will not play until he is fully satisfied the £73 million England winger is physically and mentally ready to do so after sending him away to address his fitness and mindset.

“I would like him back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process,” Ten Hag said. “I have to show patience, although I don’t have patience because, you are right, we have a lack of options in the front line – players who are capable to contribute in the Premier League.

“Jadon is one – when he is fit – who can contribute and then we have an extra option so we will have more chance of winning a lot of games.

“We have some hurdles still to take, but I think he’s in a good direction. I can’t force this process so I don’t. But I will be really happy the moment he returns to the squad for team training. That’s the next step. In this moment he is not fit enough. The good thing is he is back in Carrington and that shows he is making progress.”

Sancho back in Manchester after eight weeks away

Sancho returned to United on Monday after spending the past eight weeks away from the club on an individual training programme, which included working with coaches from the Dutch amateur club OJC Rosmalen trusted by Ten Hag.

Ten Hag had noticed a sharp drop in Sancho’s form and confidence and, after a series of talks with the player, felt a total “reset” away from the day-to-day training environment was the best course of action.

It was agreed with Sancho – who turned off all social media accounts in November – that he would not return until he was physically and mentally ready to do so.

That also meant missing United’s winter training camp in Spain last month and the 22-year-old will now continue his personal plan in Manchester, which will also involve some small group sessions.

United ready to take Depay back on loan?

United are exploring the loan market this month, with the likes of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich potential options, as Ten Hag seeks a short-term fix in attack.

But the manager also hopes they will effectively be getting a new player in Sancho, even if he is still refusing to put a specific timescale on the winger’s return.

“I think for many top athletes, in football and other sports, sometimes it’s good to go away from the place where you are every day to get a new vibe and experience,” Ten Hag said. “This can give you the right push to get back on track. Football players aren’t robots. No one is the same. For everyone, you need an individual approach. We thought that, in co-operation with Jadon, it was the best choice.

“The physical is also the connection with the mental. I think he is now making good progress on the physical part and it will help him. I think – let’s say I hope – he can return quickly but I can’t say a duration of how long that will be.”

Ten Hag said he was still awaiting to discover the full extent of a knee injury midfielder Donny van de Beek suffered in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and added that he was happy to have Jack Butland, from Crystal Palace, on board as another goalkeeping option following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle.

