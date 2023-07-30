Erik ten Hag’s mannequin precision, sweat patches and Man Utd players hit Torrey Pines

Erik ten Hag's attention to detail on the training pitch has been obvious during pre-season - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

The few hundred Manchester United supporters who had flocked to University College San Diego to watch Erik ten Hag’s squad train before their flight to Las Vegas were given a glimpse of just how particular the manager can be. All the training pitches had been set up in advance by Ten Hag’s back room staff, including Mitchell van der Gaag, Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher.

But it turned out a blue mannequin was not in the precise position Ten Hag wanted it and so he was spotted moving it six inches to the right. Then, a few minutes later, the Dutchman was back again to move it another six inches.

United’s players were put through their paces for 90 minutes before Ten Hag and a few members of the squad attended to media duties. A drone hovered overhead filming all of United’s training. Ten Hag’s side are due to face Borussia Dortmund at the stunning Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in their final tour matches in the early hours on Monday.

United’s players wear glucose monitors in training

All of United’s players have been wearing continuous blood glucose monitors on tour as part of a larger so-called fuelling study as the club look to hone the specific nutrition strategies for individual players. United’s stars will also be wearing sweat patches going forward as part of a larger study to analyse the individual hydration assessing sweat rate and body composition of players. Both of the interventions - driven by United’s physical performance department - are designed to optimise and individualise nutrition strategies.

Sources say this tour has seen more individual player intervention than ever before at the club and form part of Ten Hag’s drive to raise standards across the board. United feel the study will help boost performance on the pitch but also give the club more scope to target the specific needs of players.

Manchester United's players are continuously monitored in the California sun - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Dean Henderson working on his fitness

While Nottingham Forest haggle with United over the terms of a loan to buy deal for Dean Henderson, the goalkeeper has been busy building up his fitness in the US. Henderson had surgery on a thigh injury towards the end of the season and is yet to resume playing. He trained with the rest of the squad in Houston but was working on his own with coaches in San Diego on Saturday with the club keen to “manage his load”.

United tee it up at US Open venue

Harry Maguire and Mason Mount, and Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay, were among the United stars who played the world famous Torrey Pines golf course on Friday on a day off. Maguire partnered England team-mate Mount, with the pair winning their match 2&1 according to Maguire. McTominay and Henderson also claimed to be victorious on their round. “Winners obviously,” McTominay said on Instagram.

Stay in your lane

One of the more popular members of the Manchester press corps had a somewhat challenging experience with his hire car in San Diego on Saturday. After initially trying to drive off in the wrong car, said reporter later found himself momentarily driving the wrong way down a freeway. Fortunately, the road was empty and he was able to quickly correct himself, much to the relief of all.