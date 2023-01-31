Erik ten Hag: Manchester United to ‘keep transfer strategy’ as Chelsea close in on spending record

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United will stick to their strategy in the transfer market, even though Chelsea’s record spending could alter the Premier League.

United paid out over £200million for new players last summer but their only January signing so far has been the loan striker Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s expenditure over the two windows has been around half a billion pounds, even before they tried to seal a British record deal for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

But Ten Hag insisted that United have a plan to get back to the top of the game and they will not change that.

He said: “I can’t talk for other clubs. I’m talking for our club. We have a strategy and we keep to the strategy, we want to restore Manchester United to where they belong.

“We are in a good direction and it also has to match our financial frames.

“We started the season and we keep consistent to that plan, to that strategy and I think we are developing as a club, as a squad. In the way we play, you see also the results in the process.

“We make the right progress, so we have to keep the process going every day and keep going every day.”