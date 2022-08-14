Erik ten Hag makes United players train on day off after heavy defeat

Erik ten Hag cancelled the planned day off for Manchester United players on Sunday, hauling the squad into Carrington to continue work on implementing his ideas before the next game, which is against Liverpool.

The Dutchman acted after United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday following on from the opening day loss against Brighton. All Brentford’s goals came in the first half and the result left United bottom of the table after two games.

Ten Hag looked shellshocked during the first 45 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium and, although the performance improved in the second half, he wanted to waste no time in getting back to work.

Particularly galling for Ten Hag was the feeling that the Brentford players wanted to win more than their United counterparts. He also felt that his tactics weren’t implemented during the game.

“Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals from individual mistakes,” he said after the game. “You can’t have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin.

“They are good players, and have to take responsibility on the pitch, as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do. I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for their performance, and that’s what they didn’t do.”

United fans are expected to continue their protests against the Glazers before the game against Liverpool, which is a week on Monday. They still hope to make signings in the current transfer window, including that of the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. United representatives are expected to renew talks with the player’s mother, Veronique, this week to iron out the last details of a deal that is expected to be in the region of £15m.