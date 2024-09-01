Erik ten Hag makes Casemiro admission as he explains half-time change in Manchester United defeat to Liverpool

Casemiro was at fault for Liverpool’s two first-half goals (Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag admitted he brought Casemiro off at half-time in Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool as the team “needed legs” in midfield.

It was a miserable afternoon at Old Trafford for United, who were beaten 3-0 by their biggest rivals after a brace from Luis Diaz and a second-half strike from Mohamed Salah.

Casemiro played a terrible pass that led to Diaz’s first goal and then lost possession for the second barely five minutes later. The Brazilian was replaced at half-time, with Toby Collyer introduced for the second period.

"It was tactical because we were 2-0 down,” Ten Hag told beIN Sports when asked about that change.

“You know against Liverpool the midfield will be open, and you need legs. Therefore we brought a guy in, a young player, but he has legs, to keep the midfield closed.”

On whether Casemiro is now physically capable of playing a significant role for the club, the United boss later told Sky Sports: “He showed so often that he is a great character.

“We all have seen great moments from him, being decisive for us in the midfield. He will show it again, I’m sure he will bounce back.”

Ten Hag defended his record ahead in the build-up to this match, pointing to the FA Cup and League Cup trophies the club have won since his arrival in Manchester.

When asked after this latest defeat how long United will still be considered to be in transition, the Dutchman again mentioned those victories, as he insisted United will “catch up” Liverpool.

"In the two years, we took two prizes,” Ten Hag said.

“At the end of the season we will see where we are. But still, we have to bring new players in. Today, first start for Matthijs de Ligt, first start for Joshua Zirkzee. Still some players not available, first start this season for [Alejandro] Garnacho.

“The opponent is probably a little bit further in certain areas but we will catch up and we will come back.”

He added: “I don't want to talk about good things today. It’s clear we lost 3-0. We have to take this, stand up and bounce back."