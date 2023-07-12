Erik ten Hag looking for ‘big advantage’ as Manchester United chase Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of signing players early on in the transfer window.

Mason Mount is the only signing the club have made so far as they chase a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

They have made an opening bid worth around £39m for the Cameroon international having allowed David De Gea to depart following the expiration of his contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer news LIVE: Follow the latest Man United gossip and rumours!

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as ten Hag looks to build on what was a promising first season in charge at Old Trafford.

"It’s a big advantage [to sign players early],” said the United boss.

“You always hope as a manager you have the players in the first moment then across the pre-season you can work on routines."

First look: Mason Mount made his Manchester United debut against Leeds (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mount made his debut as United beat rivals Leeds in Oslo, playing 45 minutes before wholesale changes.

Youngster Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill scored the goals and United will continue their pre-season schedule against Lyon in Edinburgh next week before jetting out to the United States for a tour.

Of Mount’s debut, ten Hag said: “I think for him it’s just his first because he has so much skills and I’m sure we will take so much joy from him and he will contribute to our performance, absolutely.”