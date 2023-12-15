Erik ten Hag: I've been told my job is safe

Ten Hag wants to prove that his team have improved since the 7-0 thrashing in March - Getty Images/James Baylis

Erik ten Hag does not fear for his job, even if Manchester United lose at Liverpool on Sunday.

Three defeats in the last four games and an early exit from the Champions League have piled the pressure on Ten Hag as he prepares to take his team to Anfield, where United were hammered 7-0 last season.

But Ten Hag has been told that he has the club’s support and he will be going to Liverpool determined to show that his team have learnt from March’s shellacking.

“I feel that and they tell that,” the United manager said when asked what made him confident that he has the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

“So that’s fine, that’s OK but I’m focusing on the process, I’m focusing on making this team play better, I’m focusing on making the individuals better. That’s my concern. That’s all I’m doing – focusing on the right thing and that is the team.

“There is no concern because I’m here to win and I have to make the team play better. If you play good, even then good is not good enough. We are inconsistent so I have to work on the team playing for longer periods on a higher level.”

Telegraph Sport reported this week how, while there is no appetite for a change under the current regime and there is sympathy for the challenges faced on and off the field, Ten Hag’s long-term position is under threat with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sport group waiting to take control of football operations once a £1.3 billion bid for a 25 per cent stake in the club is confirmed.

Asked if he could offer reassurances his future would not hinge on the outcome of the Liverpool result, Ten Hag added: “I’m not concerned about that. I want to win, I want to win with my team. I want to progress with my team in the right direction so we are here in a project.

“Last season, we were absolutely in the right direction. In the project now we haven’t managed the standards we expect to have and we have a setback. But we still can win this season and in the longer-term definitely.

“I think the future for Man United is very good. If you see how many good players we have in the squad, how many good young players we have who have really high potential to play top levels worldwide. But we have to develop it so I’m sure when the injuries get back the team will play better.”

Ten Hag said Maguire would be missing “for the coming games” after limping off in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich with a groin injury but does not expect the England defender to be facing a “long-term” lay-off.

Luke Shaw is expected to be available after training on Friday, despite being substituted against Bayern with a tight hamstring, while striker Marcus Rashford is back after illness.

Ten Hag believes his players must use the memory of last season’s drubbing at Anfield as motivation - rather than allow themselves to be psychologically scarred by it.

“I think everyone knows and everyone is highly motivated when you got to Anfield, it’s a great place to go,” he said. “You know it’s going be tough and what every top footballer wants is to have that challenge so you have to look forward. Last year, of course, we take that in our memory but you have to also take the benefit from it and learn from it and Sunday we can prove that.”

Asked if he was worried about returning there, Ten Hag said: “No. We will put out a team who can challenge, a team that is confident to win that game. We are preparing the team as best as we can and are confident we can put out a team to win there.

“I haven’t seen last season that we were scared there. It was a bad experience but it’s not similar - you start again. Last year, the first half I think we played very decent and we got hammered just after half time and then we collapsed and, yeah, that can’t happen.

“But it was last year, it was a different team and different players for part at least. We will not ignore it but we go there and we will be confident, and I know my players, to go there and be confident from the start to the end.

“We have to fight there, we have to challenge there and you go with the idea so we will prepare them. We go there to win.”

When asked if he had rewatched the 7-0 with his players, Ten Hag said: “We know that, but I don’t think it’s the right thing and last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future. Sunday is a new game.”

Finishing bottom of their Champions League group sent United out of Europe entirely, rather than into the Europa League, and Ten Hag believes a less frantic schedule in the new year could serve as a boost to his side’s top four hopes. United are currently sixth, six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

“Of course, that’s [top four] the target,” he said. “I think the way you describe it, that’s true. We have had so many injuries in the first part of the season but now we have less games so the load will be less and that can give players the opportunity to recover and we will have more time on the training pitch and we can be fresher in the games.”

