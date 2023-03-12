Erik ten Hag hits out at 'inconsistent' referees after Casemiro sees red

Casemiro was shown his second red card in a matter of weeks - Getty Images/James Gill

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed the “inconsistency” of Premier League referees and claimed players no longer know the rules after Casemiro was sent off for the second time in seven weeks.

Casemiro was dismissed for serious foul play in the 34th minute of United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday after catching Carlos Alcaraz on the right shin with his studs.

The United midfielder was initially booked by Anthony Taylor for the challenge before the referee was referred to the pitchside monitor by Var and instead issued a red card after reviewing the incident and deeming it dangerous.

It was Casemiro’s second red card in three Premier League outings following his sending off for violent conduct against Crystal Palace last month for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat.

But Ten Hag defended his midfielder and questioned why he had received a red card but a similar challenge by Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira on Joao Felix of Chelsea on Saturday went unpunished.

He was also frustrated his team were not awarded a penalty for a perceived handball by Armel Bella-Kotchap from Marcus Rashford’s cross late in the first half.

“What I think is the inconsistency, players don’t know anymore what is the policy,” said the United manager, who was also aggrieved his side were denied two penalty appeals. “I think, all across, you see … yesterday Leicester versus Chelsea, VAR is not coming on the line.

Erik ten Hag is not happy with the consistency of referees - Getty Images/James Gill

“Today it is coming on the line and today two penalty situations they don’t come on the line. I think especially the first it is a clear and obvious handball [by Bella-Kotchap]. So, what is the policy?

“There is another one [that is] inconsistent. The refereeing is coming at the start of the season with a policy ‘We are Premier League, we are going strong and want intensity’.

"Casemiro across European leagues in over 500 games had never a [straight] red card and now he has [one] twice. He plays tough but he plays fair. Also against Crystal Palace. It is very debatable.”

Story continues

Since this was Casemiro’s second red card of the campaign, he is facing the prospect of a four-match ban. Asked if United will appeal, Ten Hag said: “We will see.”

Casemiro is now due to miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham in addition to the Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton after the international break.

"When you freeze it [the footage] looks bad but everyone who knows something about football, they know what is bad and what is fair,” Ten Hag said. “Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair. It shows, over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off [before this season].

“Definitely [it looks worse when slowed down]. Then when you act like this you have to be consistent across all the games and all the decisions. Now they isolate one. A little bit the same as against Crystal Palace. When you show that incident and when you are consistent, you should have sent off three, four players and not only one. This is a foul.”

The offending tackle that saw Casemiro show a red card

Asked how United would cope without their key midfielder, Ten Hag said: “We have to consider that overnight.”

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho left Old Trafford on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot after being hurt during a challenge with Kyle Walker-Peters late in the game.

“He was limping a bit after a bad tackle,” Ten Hag said. “So in the end I thought they brought on another striker, a tall one, and I don't want to go for a risk - we were down to 10 - so that's why I took him off but I think it's not too bad.”