Erik Ten Hag explains how Jadon Sancho gives Man Utd ‘different dynamic’ as No 10

Erik Ten Hag has revealed how Jadon Sancho can thrive as a No 10 after returning from injury for Manchester United.

The England star returned to the pitch for the first time since October in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch manager shifted Bruno Fernandes to the wing to allow Sancho to thrive in the hole, a role that he believes could be his future.

“We have done it before,” explained Ten Hag to Sky Sports.. “Bruno out [wide], it’s a different dynamic.

“Jadon can play as a No 10 or as a winger, we mix it up and around.

“That’s what I like, the position has to be occupied, to keep the discipline, otherwise it’s going to be a mess.”

Ten Hag also revealed how he was upset with the performance in the first half and outlined what he wants to see moving forward.

“We didn't create chances and we allowed them to,” Ten Hag added. “The second half was better, more tempo, we are 3-0 up, don't give them the momentum, they wait for one chance to get back into the game. We are searching for gaps, they played well, defended compact, we didn't find the gaps.

“You have to be smart, they set a trap, don't dive in, don't give anything away, keep the ball, pass it around. We should have done more. Movement in behind, quicker switches, things like that, we didn't create that. We just want to improve every day, we have a good squad, we have to demand high standards, control them, we are not satisfied, I told the players as well, when you're a United player you have to match the standards.

“It’s a luxury problem, the schedule, how we want it, what is normal for a club like Man Utd, to play every third day. We’re looking forward to it. For us, make every next game better than the previous one. We’re looking forward, to go to Wembley, Newcastle, a great team, but it’s far away.”