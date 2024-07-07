Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth ready to cash in on experienced Manchester United defender

Harry Maguire’s days at Manchester United are numbered, according to reports.

The England defender has been subject to transfer speculation for over two years. He was stripped of the club captaincy last summer but remained an important squad member until his injury at the end of the season, which cost him a place in the FA Cup final.

Maguire has also missed out on the European Championship.

However, Maguire is likely to see his game time decrease next season. He made 18 Premier League starts throughout the season, but United are committed to signing a new centre-back and talks are progressing with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

United have already had a bid rejected by Everton for the highly-rated centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. None of this is good news for Maguire and it may get worse.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has already held talks with De Ligt, who he plans to play alongside Lisandro Martinez in the heart of defence.

The report claims United’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth is also ready to sell Maguire.

Maguire rejected the opportunity to join West Ham last year.

Roy Keane apologises for over-the-top Harry Maguire criticism

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane recently revealed that he apologise to Maguire after previously mocking the England international.

Keane admitted that he took matters too far and stated that his criticism of Maguire was ‘personal’.

Speaking on The Overlap Special, Keane said: “I was harsh on Harry Maguire for footballing reasons and obviously we do a lot of [Manchester] United matches – obviously he’s struggled at United, had a tough time with England – but more so club level. We’re on about the mental health of players, and I’ve crossed the line with Maguire – I mocked him a little bit and it’s not nice.

“I’ve played the game, I know how hard it is, but I’m also big enough. I bumped into Harry a few months ago and I apologised to him. Sometimes as pundits we get it wrong as well, but there is a point where you go, if it’s personal then you’re crossing the line.”

