Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United hopeful of fresh boost amid injury crisis

Erik ten Hag is hopeful Jonny Evans will return to ease Manchester United’s injury crisis ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tip to West Ham.

Defender Evans missed the 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday with a knock sustained in last weekend's 2-1 comeback win against Brentford, while skipper Bruno Fernandes was absent through suspension but returns for the trip to London.

United stayed in Turkey overnight and trained before heading back to the UK, just as they did after the game in Porto earlier this month, but the tight turnaround means it is London calling as they gear up to face the Hammers on Sunday.

"We're staying overnight, and then we go straight to London, and then training on Saturday in London," Ten Hag said in his press conference in the early hours of Friday morning.

"We have to be ready, short turnaround and we expect of course Bruno (Fernandes) back, and hopefully also Jonny Evans."

There were 10 absentees in total against Fenerbahce, where Antony picked up an injury shortly after being introduced late in the second half.

Asked about the situation with the winger, who left the field on a stretcher and the stadium on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot, Ten Hag said: "I haven't seen it.

"It's only then I have to tell you out of the second hand, so from the doctor and the physio who told me what they saw.

"So, first I have to see the video before I can give comment on this. I don't know (the severity)."

