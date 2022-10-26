Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man Utd squad for EL tie

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
·4 min read

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the fold when Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 37-year-old has been the subject of widespread discussion since heading down the tunnel before the end of last Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham and making an early Old Trafford exit.

Ten Hag revealed Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute, leading him to be banished from the United squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea and sitting out the 1-1 Stamford Bridge draw.

But the Portuguese star returned to group training on Tuesday and the Dutchman has confirmed he will be involved against Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow,” United boss Ten Hag said.

“(This period was) not difficult. I think we said everything and we answered all the questions.

“He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual.”

While Ten Hag was happy to confirm Ronaldo would return on Thursday, he was determined that another press conference would not be dominated by the frontman.

“You don’t have to (ask more questions) because I will not answer any more,” the United boss said with a laugh.

“I think everything we covered last week, everything we explained, so we have to focus on the game tomorrow.

“We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group, so let’s focus on that.

“It’s done, he’s back and focus on the game. That’s important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow.”

United will be seal a top-two spot in Group E if they avoid defeat by more than one goal to Sheriff, but usurping Real Sociedad at the top of the Europa League pool is the main focus.

The Red Devils head to Spain next week for what is set to be a decisive clash in the group – one of six games Ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane for ahead of the World Cup.

The France international has been in brilliant form this season and looked in distress as he left the field injured at Chelsea with a reported knee issue that puts his Qatar dreams in jeopardy.

“He will be out certainly until the World Cup,” said Ten Hag, who will again be without Anthony Martial against Sheriff. “He will not play in this block for Man United.”

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Raphael Varane will not return from injury before the World Cup, according to Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag (John Walton/PA)

Asked if Varane can play in Qatar, Ten Hag said: “I think so but the prognosis we have to wait.

“We have to see how he develops, how his rehab will develop.”

Varane’s injury is a blow that may be offset by the return of United captain Harry Maguire.

Out with a muscle injury sustained in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany a month ago, the centre-back has been back in training since the end of last week.

“Harry, Donny (van de Beek), Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) are all in team training in preparation for tomorrow’s game,” Ten Hag said.

“After the training, together with the medical (department), I will take the decision (on their availability).”

Manchester United v Real Sociedad – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
Harry Maguire is back in training ahead of Man Utd’s Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maguire started the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but poor form and subsequent enforced absence means he has only featured three further times for United.

That has provided a headache for both the Dutchman and England boss Gareth Southgate, who names his World Cup squad in a fortnight’s time.

“He always will play an important role,” Ten Hag said of Maguire. “He was injured.

“I’m happy he is on the way back so now he has to get back into games.

“I understand the interest (about his game time in England) but we especially look at Manchester United.

“We have to get the right results and performances, so that is the main objective I have.”

Latest Stories

  • Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United first team

    The forward refused to come off the bench against Tottenham.

  • Raphael Varane injury: Manchester United defender out until after World Cup, says Erik ten Hag

    Varane out for next three weeks but could still travel to Qatar with France

  • Kristin Cavallari poses in a white crop top

    Kristin Cavallari is enjoying some time in the trees. The Laguna Beach alum, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos of herself in a white crop top with matching underwear and socks. She captioned the photos, which featured her lounging on a bed, "Up in a treehouse."

  • ‘Savage’ attacker who inflicted ‘torture’ on pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

    Vasile Culea, 34, forced his way into the pensioners’ home, murdering Freda Walker and seriously wounding Ken Walker.

  • English FA takes no action after Gabriel-Henderson clash

    LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association will not be taking any disciplinary action following an investigation into a confrontation between Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson during a Premier League match. The two players clashed after Arsenal was awarded a penalty that was converted to earn a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Oct. 9. After a melee, referee Michael Oliver spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta on the touchl

  • Varane won't play for Man U before WCup; Qatar not ruled out

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane won't play for the club before the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury but still has a chance of playing in Qatar, United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday. The France international was in tears after breaking down in United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as he feared his World Cup chances were over. Ten Hag confirmed Wednesday that the center back will not play for United before the tourn

  • Moment Jimmy Carr destroys piece of Hitler's art in controversial new Channel 4 show

    The moment Jimmy Carr destroys a piece of Hitler's art in controversial new Channel 4 show.Source: Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, Channel 4

  • Mother charged with murder after 4-year-old son consumed large quantity of THC edibles

    The boy suffered a medical emergency on 6 May 2022 and died two days later

  • 'The Great British Bake Off' custard week's four biggest moments

    Love it or hate it, custard was the star this week.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP