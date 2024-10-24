Erik ten Hag in confident mood as Man Utd target rare European victory

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United can secure an all too rare European win despite heading into the febrile atmosphere at Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce with 10 players missing.

One of the continent’s mightiest clubs have performed meekly on the European stage of late and started the new-look Europa League group phase with back-to-back draws against Twente and Porto.

Those results mean United have won just one of their last 10 matches in continental competitions, with that poor record compounded by the fact they head to Istanbul without a string of first-team players.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes is out of Thursday’s game through suspension, while Jonny Evans’ knock against Brentford means he joins fellow defenders Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Dan Gore and Toby Collyer are also absent from the 20-man squad in Turkey through injury, but Ten Hag is confident his side can cope.

“Yes, of course (am confident),” he said at the team hotel. “The players who are available have to do the job and they are capable of doing the job.

“It is complicated (with the injury situation) but it is never easy. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it.

“As a team we have to cover many games in a short time and we will do that the best as possible.

Manchester United are missing a number of players for Thursday’s fixture (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have to progress. I think we made a good step (by beating Brentford 2-1) and now we have to follow up tomorrow and then go again on Sunday (at West Ham).

“But players like to play football instead of doing training, so for the players it’s the best way.

“There are so many games coming up. As long as you have enough players available and construct a team and don’t have to go into big injury risk, then it’s the best to play to games.

“At this moment we are still OK but hopefully we won’t get many more injuries because then we will be short.”

Ten Hag’s team arrived at their hotel just more over 24 hours before the 10pm local kick-off in Turkey, where a burning atmosphere is sure to lie in wait if previous trips are to go by.

Ex-United boss Mourinho told Fenerbahce’s fans that it needs to be 35,000 against 11 if the underdogs are to win at the hostile Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Ten Hag said: “I think we have enough players in the team, they are so experienced, we faced such situations more often.

“I think we’re looking forward (to it). It will be a great ambience, that’s fuel for our team, it’s a real challenge, motivation, it’s really good for us.”

Sofyan Amrabat won the FA Cup with United last season (John Walton/PA)

Former United players Sofyan Amrabat and Fred are among the familiar faces in a Fenerbahce team managed by one of the Premier League’s most recognisable managers.

Mourinho coached the Red Devils between mid-2016 and late 2018, with Europa League glory at the end of his first season in charge representing the club’s last continental honour.

“We won domestic cups after he left but Man United didn’t win in Euro and it’s also for us a target, what we want to achieve and we have a big opportunity this season,” Ten Hag added.

“But therefore we have the quality, we have to win games. It’s in a new set-up, we are two games under way, we have two points, so we know what we have to do and win games.”