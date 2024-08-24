Erik ten Hag blames three players after Manchester United fall to Brighton defeat

Erik ten Hag has pointed the finger at his defence after Manchester United fell to a late defeat at Brighton.

Joao Pedro scored deep into injury time to seal a deserved 2-1 win on Saturday, after Amad Diallo had cancelled out Danny Welbeck's opener.

Pedro, a threat all game, was unmarked at the back post to head home Simon Adingra's cross and Ten Hag blamed four players for the goal.

Antony's weak attempted tackle allowed Adingra to carve open space in the area before Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui stood off the player before the ball was floated in.

"We didn't stop the cross," Ten Hag said. "There were three players. [Adingra is a] right-footed player, send him down the line, send him wide instead of letting him come in and let the cross.

"We have, of course, to talk about this."

Mason Mount was withdrawn at half-time and Ten Hag confirmed after the game that the midfielder had picked up a knock.

He added: "Mason has some problems, he had an issue so we took him out."