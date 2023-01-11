Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to ‘keep on scoring’ after Carabao Cup double

Jonathan Veal, PA
·3 min read

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to keep banging in the goals after he continued his hot streak in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Charlton.

The England forward came off the bench to score two goals in stoppage time and send his side through to the semi-finals for the third time in four years.

Antony had given United the lead, but a dogged display by the Sky Bet League One side and missed chances meant that Rashford’s late intervention was needed.

His brace ensured he found the net for the sixth successive game since the domestic season restarted after the World Cup and Ten Hag is hopeful for more.

“I have told you many times, when he brings himself into position, when the teams puts him in the positions, in the one-on-ones in the box he will score and that is what he is doing at this moment,” the Dutchman said.

“So if he keeps the focus and keeps putting the effort in he will keep on scoring.

“What you see now with Rashy, that is quite obvious, it wasn’t at the start of the season but now he is in the right moment.”

Rashford’s goals killed off the tie that Charlton were very much in until added time.

Antony’s fine first-half goal put them ahead, but Ten Hag felt the need to throw on Rashford, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to ensure nothing untoward happened.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho shoots during the Carabao Cup match against Charlton
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho shoots during the Carabao Cup match against Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)

And the Dutchman wanted his side to be more clinical.

“The first half-hour I was quite happy, I was less happy with being clinical in front of goal, we need to be more effective there because we created good chances in the first half-hour,” he said.

“We should have scored more in the first half and also second half there was a good save and a few moments where we needed an extra pass but we didn’t so until the end we had to fight for it.

“I don’t think they created really good open chances but still you never know. We are progressing after the winter break, this is the third time we have won 3-0 which is good but we have to be more clinical.

“But we have scoring players in our team.”

Addicks boss Dean Holden was proud of his side’s performance but felt the scoreline was harsh.

Charlton manager and United fan Dean Holden, left, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag in front of United mascot Fred the Red
Charlton manager and United fan Dean Holden, left, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag in front of United mascot Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I have pride in the performance and the way we have shown ourselves as a football club on and off the pitch,” he said.

“We rode our luck in the first 20 minutes, but which team doesn’t have to do that in the Premier League? We grew into the game.

“We had a big chance early in the second half and I thought we had a grip of the game, I turned to my left and Erik was bringing them three on, Rashford, Casemiro and Eriksen.

“I thought it was a harsh scoreline to be honest, but I am proud of the performance.

“Erik invited me into his office after the game and he told me about the quality of our youngsters, which gives me great pride.”

Holden is a diehard United fan and enjoyed the overall experience of managing at a ground where he has been a fan.

“It was pretty magical, I am not going to say anything else,” he said. “It was a special experience. I have stood and sat in every corner of this staidum over the years but never once did I think I would stand in the technical area.

“My dad is next door, 70 years old, been coming here for 60-odd years… wow. For him for him to see his son coming out is a pretty special moment.”

Latest Stories

  • Arsenal to ‘use the energy’ of Tottenham defeat in north London derby

    The Gunners were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Spurs back in May

  • ‘It’s too long’ – Eddie Howe and Newcastle out to end trophy drought

    The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955.

  • Montreal fires U-23 coach over controversial 2012 remarks

    MONTREAL (AP) — Sandro Grande was fired as coach of Montreal's under-23 team on Tuesday — a day after his hiring was announced — because of comments he made following a 2012 election-night shooting outside of a Parti Québécois gathering that leader Pauline Marois attended. The 2012 post on Grande's Twitter account said: “The only mistake the shooter made last night was to miss his target!!! Marois!!! Next time buddy! Hopefully!” While Grande claimed his account had been hacked, the former Montre

  • Carabao Cup: Dalot expects Charlton will be ‘at their best level’ in quarter-final

    Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot believes Charlton Athletic will be “at their best level” for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie. The League One side travel to Old Trafford as the underdogs, but Dalot has insisted the Premier League outfit will not underestimate their opponents.

  • Steve Cooper demanding response from Nottingham Forest against Wolves

    The 43-year-old described the FA Cup defeat by Blackpool as “unacceptable”.

  • Dan Burn strike sets Newcastle on their way to Carabao Cup semi-final

    The Magpies last reached the semi-finals in 1976.

  • FIFA boss Infantino questioned by Swiss special prosecutors

    GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with special prosecutors in Switzerland on Tuesday as part of their criminal investigation into his undisclosed meetings with the country’s attorney general during a wider probe of soccer officials. Criminal proceedings against Infantino were recommended in 2020 by a previous special prosecutor — who was later removed from the case by a Swiss federal court – for possible incitements to commit abuse of public office and breach of official secrecy.

  • Marcus Rashford resurgence exposes the problem with Antony

    The Brazilian has lost momentum since his promising start after a £85m move from Ajax

  • CF Montreal fires coach for past comments suggesting Quebec premier be assassinated

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais says he expected some backlash over the hiring of Sandro Grande as coach of its under-23 academy team. Fifteen hours later, after widespread condemnation from politicians and fans alike, Grande was out and Gervais admitted the Major League Soccer club made a mistake. Grande's hiring came under immediate scrutiny after it was announced Monday over comments he made on social media in the wake of the 2012 Quebec election n

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kraken reassign Canada world junior captain Wright to OHL's Frontenacs

    SEATTLE — The NHL's Seattle Kraken have returned top prospect Shane Wright to the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs. Wright was captain of Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B. He had four points and three assists in seven games for Canada and scored on his 19th birthday as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Thursday's tournament final. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said on the team's website that Wright has

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and