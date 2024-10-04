Erik ten Hag ‘asked to be sacked’ with ‘absolutely bizarre’ admission in post-Porto interview, says MEN journo

To say that Erik ten Hag is thought to be one loss away from a sacking, you’d think he’d be doing his utmost to orchestrate performances that would give him more credit in the bank with INEOS chiefs.

That hasn’t been the case this season thus far, though, and certainly not last night.

When Marcus Rashford was hooked at the interval against FC Porto, the assumption was that it was due to an injury concern. At the time, the scoreline was tied at 2-2, and he’d scored a superb opening goal before setting up Rasmus Hojlund with an assist just 13 minutes later.

Per StatmanDave, the forward also completed more take-ons (three) than any of his teammates combined throughout the match while recording eight touches in the opposition’s box, winning four duels and doing his bit at the back by notching two defensive actions – all in just 45 minutes on the turf. Yet, Ten Hag replaced Rashford for Alejandro Garnacho, who struggled to replicate his counterpart’s impact.

Read more: Whitwell – Two Ten Hag signings were ‘awful’ vs Porto as Utd salvage late point from Maguire ‘rescue act’

As such, when the manager confirmed to TNT Sports post-match that the substitution was due to a rotation preference rather than a fitness concern, it was met with uproar by supporters. You have to question where his head’s at when he’s choosing to take off his most impactful player in the middle a must-win game.

Ten Hag slammed for ‘absolutely bizarre’ tactical swap

Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston initially reacted to Rashford being withdrawn on X/Twitter, writing: “Unless Marcus Rashford is injured, bringing him off at half-time is absolutely bizarre.”

Then, upon learning of the Dutchman’s reasoning, he added: “Erik ten Hag has just asked to be sacked by confirming the substitution was due to rotation.”

Read more: Ten Hag sets disastrous goals conceded record in what could be the final game of his United tenure

A sentimen that is certain to be echoed by the United faithful.

