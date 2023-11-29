Erik and Nikki Spoelstra announce divorce after seven years of marriage

After seven years of marriage, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Spoelstra have finalized their divorce.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” Erik and Nikki wrote in a joint statement issued to the Miami Herald. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Erik and Nikki married in the summer of 2016 and have three children — 5-year-old Santiago, 3-year-old Dante and 1-year-old Ruby.

Erik, 53, is in his 16th season as the Heat’s head coach, helping to lead the franchise to six NBA finals appearances and two championships in 2012 and 2013 during his time at the helm. He has already established himself as the winningest coach in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs.

Nikki, 36, is a former Miami Heat dancer and hosts a popular podcast.