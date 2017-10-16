Erik Karlsson to make season debut for Ottawa Senators Tuesday

The Ottawa Senators just sliced through western Canada. Now their superstar captain is coming back after going under the knife in the off-season.

Senators coach Guy Boucher confirmed Monday morning Erik Karlsson will make his season debut at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

"It's exciting. I think I had the appropriate time to get ready to play again," Karlsson said after practice on Monday.

"I'm probably going to be a little bit rusty but it's better to get back into things as soon as possible."

"I think he's the best player in the world," Boucher said after practice.

"He has an impact on everything: breakouts, transition, [offensive] zone, power play, defensive play. He's a leader. He's a presence."

Karlsson led the Senators in scoring during last season's playoffs despite an ankle injury this summer that required a significant surgery, including removing part of the bone.

While he finished his rehab, the Senators went undefeated in regulation in their first five games of the season, losing the first two in shootouts before sweeping through Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton by a combined score of 15 to 3.

"The players have demonstrated that they're hungry, that they're dedicated to each other and to getting better," Boucher said.

"It's been easier for me to watch and take my time, not get too antsy," Karlsson said of the team's start.

Ottawa sent rookie defenceman Thomas Chabot back to their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ont., over the weekend.