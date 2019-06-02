Erik Karlsson nearing decision on future with Sharks, report says

Erik Karlsson's decision is coming soon.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Sharks defenseman is pondering his future with the franchise and whether he will extend his stay in San Jose.

“The word is that Erik Karlsson is taking a long, hard look at deciding if he wants to stay in San Jose,” Friedman said during "Hockey Night in Canada" on Saturday. "And I think we’re going to know, in about a week, if he’s going to stay or if he’s going to investigate his other free agency options.

“He wants to win, the Sharks are perennially in it (and) they’ve made a good impression on him.”

After being traded from Ottawa to San Jose ahead of this season, Karlsson is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents on the market this summer. The Rangers are rumored to be pursuing the veteran, while it was also reported that the Canucks could enter the Karlsson sweepstakes.

The Sharks posted a 46-27-9 record during the regular season for second place in the Pacific Division but fell to the Blues in six games in the Western Conference finals.

Karlsson, who turned 29 on Friday, logged three goals and 42 assists in 53 regular-season games in his first year with the Sharks as he dealt with numerous injuries. He added an additional two goals and 14 assists in 19 playoff games.