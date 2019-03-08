Erik Karlsson injury update: Sharks defenseman will not be back 'anytime soon'

San Jose might be without Erik Karlsson for a while.

The Sharks defenseman said Friday that he won't be back "anytime soon." But, he does expect to be be back before the start of the playoffs, according to a report from The Athletic.

Erik Karlsson says he’s not going to return “anytime soon” but will be back for the start of the playoffs “100 percent.” Hopes to play at least a few games before that. Current injury is different from previous groin strain but it’s in the same neighborhood #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Karlsson is dealing with a nagging groin injury and is taking a cautious approach in his first season with San Jose.

He has totaled 45 points on 42 assists and three goals in 2018-19 to help the Sharks to a 40-19-8 record.

They only trail the Flames in the Pacific Division and will likely have to challenge them for the division title without Karlsson.

The Sharks have 15 regular season games remaining and will face the Blues on Saturday.



