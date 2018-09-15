Erik Jones wins pole for playoff opener at Las Vegas

Erik Jones scored his second-career pole in his first playoff race.

Jones will start first in Sunday’s playoff opener at Las Vegas. He beat out Joey Logano for the pole while teammate Denny Hamlin will start third.

Jones got an automatic berth into the playoffs with a win at Daytona in July. He’s been one of the strongest drivers in the Cup Series since then. In the eight races post-Daytona Jones has six top-10 finishes and hasn’t finished any lower than 16th.

Sunday’s race goes green just after 3 p.m. ET. If you’re a racing junkie, you won’t want to leave NBCSN all afternoon. The IndyCar season finale starts after the Cup race’s conclusion.

Starting lineup

1. Erik Jones

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kyle Busch

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Kyle Larson

12. Jamie McMurray

13. Brad Keselowski

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Aric Almirola

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Austin Dillon

19. Daniel Suarez

20. Paul Menard

21. William Byron

22. Ryan Newman

23. Trevor Bayne

24. Michael McDowell

25. Regan Smith

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. David Ragan

28. Chris Buescher

29. AJ Allmendinger

30. Ty Dillon

31. Bubba Wallace

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Kyle Weatherman

34. Ross Chastain

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt

36. JJ Yeley

37. Landon Cassill

38. BJ McLeod

39. Timmy Hill

40. Reed Sorenson

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.