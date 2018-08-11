Erik Jones fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice

Jim Utter
motorsport.com
Michigan native Erik Jones led the way in Saturday morning’s abbreviated practice session at Michigan International Speedway.

Heavy fog Saturday morning delayed the start of the originally scheduled 55-minute session and even with NASCAR adding five minutes, teams only got about 15 minutes on the track.

Jones’ average lap speed at 200.150 mph remained at the top of the leaderboard the entire session. Rookie William Byron was second (199.678 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (199.358 mph). Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano completed the top-five.

“The track overall has aged pretty well over the last couple of years where it’s not so line sensitive and you don’t see anybody running up in the third groove by any means, but it’s definitely not to the point where if you get up there, you’re probably not going to wreck,” Jones said.

“It will be interesting to see as the weekend goes on especially after the Truck race with what these guys can do.”

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Paul Menard, pole winner Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Five teams took advantage of the brief session to serve their 15-minute practice penalties.

Martin Truex Jr. was late to pre-race inspection at Watkins Glen; Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman all failed to come to a complete stop after blowing the inner loop in practice at The Glen; and Darrell Wallace Jr. and B.J. McLeod were late to inspection Friday at Michigan.

1

20

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

10

35.973

 

 

200.150

2

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

10

36.058

0.085

0.085

199.678

3

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

11

36.116

0.143

0.058

199.358

4

14

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

10

36.137

0.164

0.021

199.242

5

22

 Joey Logano 

Ford

10

36.181

0.208

0.044

198.999

6

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

11

36.186

0.213

0.005

198.972

7

88

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

10

36.197

0.224

0.011

198.912

8

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

11

36.197

0.224

0.000

198.912

9

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

11

36.210

0.237

0.013

198.840

10

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

10

36.221

0.248

0.011

198.780

11

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

10

36.278

0.305

0.057

198.467

12

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

14

36.296

0.323

0.018

198.369

13

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

6

36.303

0.330

0.007

198.331

14

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

17

36.375

0.402

0.072

197.938

15

48

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

9

36.406

0.433

0.031

197.770

16

37

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

11

36.410

0.437

0.004

197.748

17

1

 Jamie McMurray 

Chevrolet

16

36.420

0.447

0.010

197.694

18

3

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

11

36.443

0.470

0.023

197.569

19

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

6

36.591

0.618

0.148

196.770

20

13

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

12

36.682

0.709

0.091

196.282

21

47

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

6

36.721

0.748

0.039

196.073

22

38

 David Ragan 

Ford

6

36.815

0.842

0.094

195.572

23

00

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

6

36.901

0.928

0.086

195.117

24

95

 Kasey Kahne 

Chevrolet

7

36.997

1.024

0.096

194.610

25

6

 Trevor Bayne 

Ford

6

37.021

1.048

0.024

194.484

26

32

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Ford

10

37.228

1.255

0.207

193.403

27

72

 Corey Lajoie 

Chevrolet

7

37.317

1.344

0.089

192.942

28

96

 Jeffrey Earnhardt 

Toyota

11

37.493

1.520

0.176

192.036

29

99

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

5

38.060

2.087

0.567

189.175

30

15

 Reed Sorenson 

Chevrolet

6

38.229

2.256

0.169

188.339

31

66

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

4

38.846

2.873

0.617

185.347

32

23

Jones Blake 

Toyota

15

38.854

2.881

0.008

185.309

33

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

 

 

 

 

 

34

78

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

 

 

 

 

 

35

31

 Ryan Newman 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

 

 

36

19

 Daniel Suarez 

Toyota

 

 

 

 

 

37

43

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

 

 

38

34

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

 

 

 

