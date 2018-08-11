Erik Jones fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice
Heavy fog Saturday morning delayed the start of the originally scheduled 55-minute session and even with NASCAR adding five minutes, teams only got about 15 minutes on the track.
Jones’ average lap speed at 200.150 mph remained at the top of the leaderboard the entire session. Rookie William Byron was second (199.678 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (199.358 mph). Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano completed the top-five.
“The track overall has aged pretty well over the last couple of years where it’s not so line sensitive and you don’t see anybody running up in the third groove by any means, but it’s definitely not to the point where if you get up there, you’re probably not going to wreck,” Jones said.
“It will be interesting to see as the weekend goes on especially after the Truck race with what these guys can do.”
Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Paul Menard, pole winner Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.
Five teams took advantage of the brief session to serve their 15-minute practice penalties.
Martin Truex Jr. was late to pre-race inspection at Watkins Glen; Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman all failed to come to a complete stop after blowing the inner loop in practice at The Glen; and Darrell Wallace Jr. and B.J. McLeod were late to inspection Friday at Michigan.
1
20
Toyota
10
35.973
200.150
2
24
Chevrolet
10
36.058
0.085
0.085
199.678
3
2
Ford
11
36.116
0.143
0.058
199.358
4
14
Ford
10
36.137
0.164
0.021
199.242
5
22
Ford
10
36.181
0.208
0.044
198.999
6
12
Ford
11
36.186
0.213
0.005
198.972
7
88
Chevrolet
10
36.197
0.224
0.011
198.912
8
21
Ford
11
36.197
0.224
0.000
198.912
9
11
Toyota
11
36.210
0.237
0.013
198.840
10
4
Ford
10
36.221
0.248
0.011
198.780
11
9
Chevrolet
10
36.278
0.305
0.057
198.467
12
42
Chevrolet
14
36.296
0.323
0.018
198.369
13
41
Ford
6
36.303
0.330
0.007
198.331
14
10
Ford
17
36.375
0.402
0.072
197.938
15
48
Chevrolet
9
36.406
0.433
0.031
197.770
16
37
Chevrolet
11
36.410
0.437
0.004
197.748
17
1
Chevrolet
16
36.420
0.447
0.010
197.694
18
3
Chevrolet
11
36.443
0.470
0.023
197.569
19
17
Ford
6
36.591
0.618
0.148
196.770
20
13
Chevrolet
12
36.682
0.709
0.091
196.282
21
47
Chevrolet
6
36.721
0.748
0.039
196.073
22
38
Ford
6
36.815
0.842
0.094
195.572
23
00
Chevrolet
6
36.901
0.928
0.086
195.117
24
95
Chevrolet
7
36.997
1.024
0.096
194.610
25
6
Ford
6
37.021
1.048
0.024
194.484
26
32
Ford
10
37.228
1.255
0.207
193.403
27
72
Chevrolet
7
37.317
1.344
0.089
192.942
28
96
Toyota
11
37.493
1.520
0.176
192.036
29
99
Chevrolet
5
38.060
2.087
0.567
189.175
30
15
Chevrolet
6
38.229
2.256
0.169
188.339
31
66
Toyota
4
38.846
2.873
0.617
185.347
32
23
Jones Blake
Toyota
15
38.854
2.881
0.008
185.309
33
