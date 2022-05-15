Erik Godoy scores in 90th, Whitecaps tie Earthquakes 3-3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Erik Godoy scored in the 90th minute off a corner kick to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-3 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
Lucas Cavallini and Ryan Raposo also scored for Vancouver (2-6-2), with all six goals coming in the second half.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored twice for San Jose (2-5-4). Jamiro Monteiro added a goal.
