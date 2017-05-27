Erie tops Saint John 6-3 for all-OHL Memorial Cup final

Erie Otters goalie Troy Timpano looks on as Saint John Sea Dogs right winger Julien Gauthier celebrates his goal with teammate Mathieu Joseph during second-period semifinal hockey action at the Memorial Cup, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Windsor. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) -- Taylor Raddysh scored twice and the Erie Otters beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3 on Friday night in the Memorial Cup to set up an all-Ontario Hockey League final.

Erie will face the host Windsor Spitfires on Sunday. The Spitfires beat the Otters 4-2 on Wednesday night to complete round-robin play 3-0 in the four-team Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship.

Darren Raddysh, Dylan Strome, German Poddubnyi and Warren Foegele also scored for the OHL champion Otters. Troy Timpano made 20 saves, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists.

Joe Veleno, Julien Gauthier and Thomas Chabot scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Sea Dogs. They beat only the winless Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds.