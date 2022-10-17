Erie Shore Drive opens to two-way traffic

Erie Shore Drive will re-open to two-way traffic for the first time in more than two years.

A state of emergency was declared in February 2020. Soon after, a section of Erie Shore Drive was blocked off to traffic as high lake levels and flooding threatened the dike protecting homes and farmland on the north side of the road.

Officials said at the time there was a high risk of dike failure, which could potentially lead to the flooding of 640 hectares of land, including many homes.

Because of this, the road was closed to traffic the following month, and residents were required to leave their homes or cottages.

The dike was repaired in the ensuing months, and Erie Shore Drive was later re-opened for one-way local traffic while residents were allowed to return to their homes.

However, during a recent council meeting, Chatham-Kent Council approved removing the cement blockades at an estimated cost of $100,000 of internal labour and rented equipment.

South Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson said he had a recent chance to speak with residents, who told him they welcomed the news.

“They were quite happy to hear that the blocks were going to be removed,” said Thompson.

However, East Kent Coun. Steve Pinsonneault said he believed the complete re-opening of the roadway was premature.

“I think this is rushing it a little bit,” he said. “You know Mother Nature. She can change. Water levels went down this much in one year. It can go back up that much in one year. And then we’re going to be in panic mode. And we’re right back where we were to try to save the dike.”

The motion to remove the blocks was approved by council 15-1.

South Kent Coun. Clare Latimer said she’s hopeful for a sustainable approach to current and future shoreline resiliency challenges. She highlighted the Drainage Act engineering study, which is currently underway and a report anticipated this fall.

“I really continue to feel it’s important that we be able to access all available local and other Great Lake basin technical resources and funding pathways, working to create ongoing opportunities for these property owners,” she said.

Officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority say there have been no flooding events to force the closure of Erie Shore Drive this year. While current water levels on Lake Erie and Lake St Clair are around 30 to 40 cm above average for this time of the year, the LTVCA said levels have fallen back down below October water levels seen from 2017 to 2021.

“This week, Public Works has begun to remove the concrete blocks installed to temporarily block and deny passage along Erie Shore Drive, and it will again accommodate two-way traffic and return to its previously posted speed limit of 40 km/hr,” read a Tweet from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s Twitter page.

While the news is encouraging, officials say the risk of flooding remains.

“Erosion and shoreline damage are still concerns along the Great Lakes shorelines,” a shoreline condition statement reads. “The same waves that cause flooding can damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion in unprotected areas. The bluff areas all along the Lake Erie shoreline are also at a greater risk of erosion due to the high lake levels, especially when there are onshore winds and waves.”

The work to remove the blockades on Erie Shore Drive is estimated to take approximately two weeks. Erie Shore Drive will re-open to two-way traffic for the first time in more than two years.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News