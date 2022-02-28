Ericsson suspends deliveries to Russia - internal memo

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Ericsson is suspending its deliveries to Russia as the Swedish telecom operator assesses the potential impact of sanctions on its business there following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an internal memo from CEO Borje Ekholm reviewed by Reuters.

"We are now urgently reviewing how our business might be affected by the events and the sanctions imposed," Ekholm said in the memo to staff.

"We are suspending all deliveries to Russia while we conduct our analysis," he added.

Ericsson could not be reached to comment on the memo.

