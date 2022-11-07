Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis
Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Features
System Functional Description
System Level Block Diagrams
High Level Mechanical Analysis
Heat Sink
Heat Fins
IC Heat Sinks
Antenna Radome/Array/RF Distribution
High-Level PCB Analysis
Component Diagrams
Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
High Level Bill of Materials
Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, )
Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
Complete Part Number/Marking
Component Manufacturer Identification
Function Component Description
Package Type
Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Active/Passive Component Summary
Important Note
Chapter 1: Ericsson MPAAU
Overview of Active Antenna Unit
Product Specifications
Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis
Antenna Radome
Interface Panel Connectors
Main Chassis
Heat Transfer Fins
Radio Transceiver RF Shield
Chapter 3: DFE ASIC Vapor Chamber
Chapter 4: RF Transceiver Subsystem
Top Side Active Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
Top Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
Bottom Side Active Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)
Bottom Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)
Chapter 5: RF Filter Analysis
Chapter 6: Antenna Array Subsystem
Antenna Subarrays
Phase Shifter Subsystem
RF Distribution/Phase Shifter Circuit PCB
Chapter 7: Antenna XPOL Element
Appendix A Component Analysis
Appendix B Component Type By System Unit
Appendix C Active Components By Supplier
Appendix D Passive Components By Supplier
