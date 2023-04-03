The Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm Launches Newsletter

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm is pleased to announce the launch of its new monthly newsletter, as well as the hiring of new consultant Alisa Anderson, who is based in Dallas, and will be focused on opening up the Dallas market to the matchmaking firm.

Each monthly newsletter will feature information about the matchmaking firm, introduce various members of the team, and offer encouragement and affirmations to those on a romantic journey. For example, the February newsletter paid homage to the Valentine's Day holiday by offering up a list of self-affirmations: "I am now open to give and receive love. I attract loving, supportive, committed partners. I am attracting my true love."

The team at the Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm feels that reminding clients and potential clients of the definition of self-love and healthy relationships will not only encourage them personally, but will give them an idea of what the matchmaking service believes in and practices. "Attracting your person through empowering your mindset" is another mantra repeated throughout the company's materials.

The March newsletter introduced readers to new team member Alisa Anderson, a relationship coach who specializes in somatic and holistic coaching. She encourages clients to create a connection between the mind, the body, the brain, and behavior. "I am so pleased to be joining the Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm," Anderson states. "I will be focused on bringing our services to the Dallas market, and as the company continues to expand, my role will be to facilitate our services throughout Texas and, eventually, throughout more of the southeastern US."

Company founder and CEO Erica Suzanne, who has 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, feels that hiring Anderson to open up the Dallas market will be integral to the firm's continued growth. "We are growing in many ways," Suzanne states. "We need to be geographically flexible. We've gotten excellent feedback from our initial forays into the Dallas area. Alisa Anderson is an excellent addition to the team on her own merits; her connections and network in Dallas is really a bonus. Her personal qualifications make her a perfect fit for our firm."

Erica Suzanne adds that her team is excited about the new monthly newsletter, which will help the firm stay in touch with clients, both current and potential, on a regular basis. It will allow the firm to keep its audience informed about the latest programs, services, and news, and will help to build trust and rapport.

It will also increase brand awareness and keep the firm at the top of subscribers' minds, increasing the likelihood that subscribers will think of the firm when they need coaching or matchmaking services. In addition, the newsletter will include links to the Erica Suzanne website, driving traffic and increasing the chances of conversions.

"We are making a strong effort to put forth a well-crafted and thoughtful newsletter to boost engagement and customer retention," Suzanne states. "We want to encourage subscribers to interact with us - ask questions, feel comfortable, book services." She adds that by analyzing the open and click-through rates of the newsletter, her team can gain valuable insights into their audience's interests and preferences. This can help them tailor their content and marketing strategies to better meet their audience's needs.

"We are excited to continue to grow our database and acquire leads through subscribers to the newsletter," Suzanne states. "We hope that this will become a highly effective tool for reaching and engaging with our target audience."

The Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm focuses on affluent, high-profile, healthy individuals between the ages of 30 and 70 across the US. By providing valuable insights, tips, and updates on the latest trends and techniques in matchmaking, the newsletter can help establish the business as an authority in the industry and build trust and credibility with subscribers. Additionally, the newsletter can be used to highlight success stories and testimonials from satisfied clients, showcasing the effectiveness of the year-long program and encouraging potential clients to sign up for the subscription monthly membership. By consistently providing high-quality content that resonates with the target audience's interests and needs, the newsletter can help drive engagement, loyalty, and ultimately, business growth.

About The Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm

The Erica Suzanne Matchmaking Firm is a luxury matchmaking company that caters to affluent, high-profile individuals in the United States. The company offers personalized matchmaking services, manifestation coaching, and holistic-based self improvement programs. The firm is focused on providing a high-quality, personalized approach to matchmaking.

Website: www.ericasuzanne.com

Contact Erica Suzanne McKay: erica@ericasuzanne.com

