Eric Weddle: Rams' cornerbacks are 'best I've ever played with'

Eric Weddle's transition back to the west coast has been smooth thanks in large part to his new teammates.

During his Friday appearance on "Total Access" from the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, the Rams safety commended the team's defense, particularly two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, as he expressed his excitement to join them.

"We have a chance to be special on defense with the pieces that we have," Weddle said. "Obviously, starting with A.D. Obviously one of the best players in the NFL at all positions and now being able to scheme up and do things that help him to give him an advantage even more so, to let him wreck havoc. He's an amazing talent, an amazing person, the way he works everyday. There's a reason he's the best player in the league."

Weddle hasn't been in Los Angeles long, but is impressed by what he's seen so far this offseason, especially from cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

"Those guys are super, super smart," Weddle said of the duo. "The instincts are off the charts. Play-making ability. ... Those two are the best I've ever played with in my career of guys that play with vision, play the ball, understand routes, trust a safety that is going to alert them and put them in a position to make plays knowing that I have their backs. I'm extremely excited to get on the field with them, give 'em those live reps, live-game atmosphere and take this secondary to the next level."

The former Ravens veteran reportedly fielded nearly a dozen offers following his release from Baltimore before agreeing to a two-year deal with the Rams in March. He had previously stated that he would consider retiring if the Ravens cut him, but backtracked those comments and doesn't appear to have any regrets.

"There's a lot to be excited about," Weddle said. "I'm just going to fit right in, do my job and win a bunch of ballgames."

Weddle, 34, is entering his 13th NFL season after spending three seasons with the Ravens and nine with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft.

He finished last season third on the Ravens in tackles with 68. He led the Chargers in tackles five of his nine seasons but left the team after falling out of favor with since-fired coach Mike McCoy.