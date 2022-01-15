Eric Weddle mounts unlikely comeback for Rams playoff game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams must play without both of their starting safeties in their opening playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Leading tackler Jordan Fuller is out for the season with a right ankle injury, and Taylor Rapp is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

That means Eric Weddle is quite likely to play meaningful snaps in a postseason game nearly two years after he retired to life as a suburban dad, chauffeuring his four children to school activities and coaching his son's football team.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for a two-time All-Pro safety who voluntarily left the NFL behind with a year on his contract and never thought he had retired too early. Weddle and the Rams both think he can make it work.

“It's crazy to say this, but it's as if I never left,” the 37-year-old Weddle said this week after he started practice for one of the most unlikely comebacks in recent NFL history. “When I'm out there going through plays and I'm seeing routes and moving, it's inside me. It's who you are. This is what I've done my whole life.”

Weddle hadn't even thought about returning to the Rams — the team with which he spent the last of his 13 NFL seasons in 2019 — until he got desperate phone calls from Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris last Sunday night after both Fuller and Rapp got hurt.

“I would regret it if I didn’t come and take this chance to help out the guys that I love, a coach that I love, in whatever role that is,” Weddle said. "How can I look (at) my team or my kids — or anyone, for that matter — if I didn’t follow through on what I preach?”

Wade Phillips was the Rams’ defensive coordinator for Weddle’s only season with the team, but Weddle has been friendly with Morris since he coached Weddle at the Senior Bowl. When Los Angeles realized its safety depth was in trouble, Morris hit up Weddle with a great opening line: “You’re not fat and out of shape, are you?”

“He said, ‘I’ll never be fat,'" Morris recalled with a smile. "I know he consistently works out, keeps himself in good shape. His brain is like no other. It’s like a coach.”

Although he spends much of his time in the San Diego suburbs running the “Weddle taxi service,” as he described it, Weddle also plays as much pickup basketball as possible, a pastime he kept throughout his decorated career as a two-time All-Pro safety for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams because the stop-and-start motions of hoops seem beneficial for defensive backs.

Weddle lost weight to take the strain off his knees, but that departed muscle mass didn't stop him from “training like a madman,” as he put it. Weddle has been an elite athlete for too long to abandon a lifetime of work habits — and he was ready when this opportunity arose, even if he didn't expect it.

And Weddle isn't coming in cold: He has watched every down of every Rams game this season. The six-time Pro Bowl safety spent every week texting his friends still with the team, particularly McVay and All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Although they only played half a season together after Ramsey’s arrival in a trade with Jacksonville in 2019, Weddle and Ramsey share a connection on the field that Ramsey describes as “a whole other language.”

“I didn’t want him to retire,” Ramsey said Friday. “He did anyway.”

When Ramsey got a series of urgent “Call me" texts from Weddle last Sunday, he didn't imagine what was happening until Weddle gave him the unlikely news.

While backup safeties Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess could play the majority of the snaps, Weddle will be on the field — and Ramsey is confident his veteran friend can make a difference to keep the Rams' Super Bowl dreams alive.

“It was something I personally felt like I needed and really, really wanted — another guy like that in our secondary, even if it’s just for the playoffs,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been blessed to play with some good safeties in my career. I feel like he’s probably the best I’ve played with in my career. ... We were always able to be on the same page. We think alike and have the same vision.”

NOTES: WR Van Jefferson is listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury. He is second on the LA roster with 802 yards receiving and six TDs. ... QB Matthew Stafford (toe) and CB Darious Williams (shoulder) were full practice participants all week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. “We knew we needed to have a bounce-back game, a bounce-back effort,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s the way we need to play.” Sebastian Aho and S

  • Bengals tight end busts out perfect 'Ickey Shuffle' on opening TD vs. Raiders

    And Ickey Woods is in the house for Saturday's playoff game.

  • North Carolina braces for "dangerous" storm

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an emergency order and his administration urged people to stay at home after weather forecasters predicted a "dangerous" winter storm with snow and ice as far south as Georgia. (Jan. 15)

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • QMJHL cancels Maritimes prospect event due to concerns over COVID-19

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled a Maritimes-based prospects event, citing concerns over COVID-19. The second leg of the QMJHL Cup was scheduled to be held Feb. 3-6 in Dartmouth, N.S., but will not take place. The annual event provides prospects a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the league's entry draft. QMJHL director of hockey operations Pierre Leduc said in a statement that the Omicron variant has created a lot of uncertainty and the last thing the leag

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Devin Booker on beef with Raptors mascot

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker comments on his issue with the Toronto Raptors mascot while Chris Paul discusses playing in an arena without fans again.