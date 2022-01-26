Eric Trump's Oblivious Boast About His Father Gets A Brutal Fact-Check

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
Eric Trump tried to brag about how hard his father, Donald Trump, worked when he was in office, but given the former president’s famously light schedule, it didn’t go well.

Eric Trump was attempting to slam President Joe Biden and his administration during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday:

Axios obtained Donald Trump’s schedule at several points during his administration. In 2019, it showed him in “executive time” for 60 percent of his working hours.

Axios reported that in 2018, “executive time” often meant Trump was “in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting” and that his typical day didn’t begin until 11 a.m., soon after which he took an hourlong lunch.

Trump, who boasted in 2016 that he would “stay in the White House and work my ass off” and wouldn’t have time for vacations and golf, also spent 428 days of his presidency at a Trump Organization property, according to The Washington Post.

He played nearly 300 rounds of golf during his single term in office, costing taxpayers more than $150 million, with much of that money going into his own pocket since many of the golfing trips took place at his resorts.

Eric Trump’s comment prompted many fact-checking responses:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t envision coming out of retirement once he ends his playing career. Rodgers has said he hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire. The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “One thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That