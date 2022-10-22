Eric Trump Tells Crowd To 'Pop' A Beer, Watch Dad 'Talk About Election Fraud' To Jan. 6 Panel

Eric Trump Tells Crowd To 'Pop' A Beer, Watch Dad 'Talk About Election Fraud' To Jan. 6 Panel

Eric Trump indicated at a rally that his father might testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He urged the crowd to grab beer and popcorn to watch Donald Trump expound on “election fraud” (that never happened).

“My father finally got a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee,” Eric Trump said at a far-right ReAwakan America rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Friday night. “I told him... you have to go testify.... it will be the greatest entertainment. Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn, and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?”

The crowd roared in response, and the moment was captured in the video below.

His comment about his father’s testimony added to reports that the former president wants to tell his story — under certain conditions — to the House committee now that he has received a subpoena.

Donald Trump has told aides he might comply with the subpoena as long as he can do so live, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

His attorneys said Friday, after the subpoena was formally served, they would analyze and respond appropriately shortly to this “unprecedented action.”

The subpoena directs Donald Trump to turn over demanded documents by Nov. 4 — and either appear in person or virtually for “one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.”

Most Americans — 60% — believe Trump should testify under oath before the committee about his role in last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a new Monmouth University poll. The poll of 808 randomly selected adults was conducted Oct. 13-17 with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2%. The survey also found that nine out of 10 Democrats (89%) and 61% of independents want him to testify.

If Donald Trump does testify, 77% of Americans believe he should do so publicly (including 82% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans polled).

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

