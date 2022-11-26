Eric Trump Said His Dad 'Fought For This Country' And Critics Went ... What Now?!?

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Eric Trump Said His Dad 'Fought For This Country' And Critics Went ... What Now?!?

Eric Trump caused some raised eyebrows amongst Twitter users this week when he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had “fought” for America.

“My father fought for this country,” the former president’s son said in a video interview shared online. “Tom Brady always fought and played for his team. My father’s playing for Team America.”

While the word “fought” was likely just a turn of phrase, it irked critics on Twitter who felt it was doing a lot of heavy lifting. They immediately highlighted Donald Trump’s history of medical deferments from the military, including one on the basis of bone spurs in his heels.

That diagnosis has since been questioned, though, after the daughter of the podiatrist who saw Trump said it was done simply as a favor to his father, Fred.

Other tweeters pointed out Trump’s past criticism of wounded war veterans.

The former president has also described avoiding sexually transmitted infections in the 1970s and 1980s as his “personal Vietnam.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Seth Meyers Hits Donald Trump And Sons With A Thanksgiving-Themed Zinger

    The "Late Night" comedian spotted the differences between Trump's holiday comments and those of President Joe Biden.

  • Why Donald Trump isn't returning to Twitter (for now)

    How the former US president might lose money if he starts tweeting.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters

    Trump has said “over and over at practically every single rally that he will pardon Jan. 6 defendants when he becomes president again," Greene tweeted.

  • Investigating how police may have illegally leaked information to trucker convoy protesters

    Justin Ling strings together testimony from the hearings as well as information from sources that convoy protesters may have been one step ahead of police because officers themselves were feeding sensitive intel to the occupation.

  • RCMP called to investigate multiple cases of veterans being offered medically assisted death

    Four — perhaps even five — Canadian military veterans were given the option of medically-assisted death (MAID) by a now-suspended Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker, the country's veterans minister told a House of Commons committee late Thursday. Lawrence MacAulay said the matter is now being turned over to the RCMP for investigation and his department's internal review is ongoing. "We expect all Veterans Affairs candidate employees to interact with veterans with care, compassion and respect and

  • Vladimir Putin looks 'pained' as he has tea with mothers of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war

    Vladimir Putin has met with the mothers of Russian servicemen for a cosy cup of tea and a lengthy, televised exchange of views. Contrary to his long-table treatment of Russian officials, the Russian president sat up close and personal among the women at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence just outside Moscow, telling them he shared the pain of those who have lost sons and would do everything he could to provide families with help and support. Since mobilisation, social media has been awash with videos from mobilised men or "mobiks" complaining of a lack of basic equipment, weaponry or training, the general gist being that they are being sent to the front like cannon fodder.

  • Prince Harry’s ‘desperation’ during Meghan Markle mental health struggle visible in resurfaced video

    The video was taken in 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hours before Meghan told Harry she was experiencing suicidal thoughts

  • Kanye ‘Ye’ West Asked Donald Trump to Be His Presidential Running Mate And It Did Not Go Well (Video)

    Both have declared their candidacy for 2024

  • Black Friday 2022 is almost over: 50+ ultimate best deals you can still shop in Canada

    If you haven't checked out some of the incredible deals and discounts Black Friday has to offer, there's still time!

  • Veteran Argos receiver Brandon Banks finally has his first Grey Cup victory

    REGINA — Brandon Banks' football resume is now complete. The nine-year veteran receiver earned his first Grey Cup victory Sunday, helping the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at Mosaic Stadium. Banks, 34, was finally able to celebrate after enduring misery in his four previous championship appearances with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It means everything to me," Banks said. "It's what I worked hard for. "I've been saying all year I've got nothing to prove except prove to be a

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead b

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.