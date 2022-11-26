Eric Trump Said His Dad 'Fought For This Country' And Critics Went ... What Now?!?

Eric Trump caused some raised eyebrows amongst Twitter users this week when he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had “fought” for America.

“My father fought for this country,” the former president’s son said in a video interview shared online. “Tom Brady always fought and played for his team. My father’s playing for Team America.”

While the word “fought” was likely just a turn of phrase, it irked critics on Twitter who felt it was doing a lot of heavy lifting. They immediately highlighted Donald Trump’s history of medical deferments from the military, including one on the basis of bone spurs in his heels.

Eric Trump: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team. My father’s playing for Team America.” pic.twitter.com/dfc21jJm2b — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2022

That diagnosis has since been questioned, though, after the daughter of the podiatrist who saw Trump said it was done simply as a favor to his father, Fred.

Other tweeters pointed out Trump’s past criticism of wounded war veterans.

The former president has also described avoiding sexually transmitted infections in the 1970s and 1980s as his “personal Vietnam.”

"My father fought for this country" ? 😂 You just insulted every actual veteran who actually did fight for this country ! — it'smillertime (@ohrrick) November 24, 2022

Your father never fought for anyone or anything except himself. Remember the bone spurs? https://t.co/SzF16nDTxd — Shelby (@shelbyb28) November 24, 2022

Your father pissed all over people who fought for this country. Exhibit A: John McCain. https://t.co/75lma08Jjn — Joe Einloth (@JoeEinloth) November 25, 2022

He also fought hard to stay out of the military. — Toni Haynes (@ToniHaynesM) November 24, 2022

#CadetBoneSpurs was a draft dodger who somehow ended up in the Oval Office! He fawned over America’s adversaries, lied about a deadly virus & his election loss, Incited an Insurrection, & stole Classified documents which he refuses to return! He’s not playing for Team America! — Christina 🗽⚖️🇺🇸🏳️🌈🇺🇦🌻 (@Kenai61) November 24, 2022

Exactly HOW did he 'fight' for this country?? WHAT did he do that benefitted THE COUNTRY?? I really want to hear it like I'm 5 years old. — Democracy over greed. No one is above ⚖ (@MsOsWeatherWarn) November 24, 2022

No Eric. Tammy Duckworth fought for America. She lost bother her legs in combat.

Your dad was a draft dodger. Five times. — Anne Donovan (@tango793_anne) November 24, 2022

Your father fought harder to keep his tax returns secret and his DNA from the courts than he ever fought for a single American.



Hope this helps, Eric — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) November 24, 2022

