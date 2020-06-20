Eric Trump refers to racial justice protesters as 'animals' in Tulsa rally speech

Speaking at the Trump campaign's rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, the president's son Eric Trump referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "animals".

Telling supporters that there is no family other than the Trumps that will work harder for them, he said they will preserve "the moral fabric of the country".

He continued: "Because when you watch the nonsense on TV, when you see these animals literally taking over our cities, burning down churches, this isn't America."

"They represent the smallest fraction of our society", he added, saying that Americans do not support that kind of behaviour.

Standing with his wife, Lara, Mr Trump Jr went on to say that they will also protect religious liberty.

Eric Trump refers to #BlackLivesMatter protesters as "animals" pic.twitter.com/F6x2yrH43c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2020

"We are going to say 'Merry Christmas', which is totally under assault," he said

He also promised to protect the second amendment.

