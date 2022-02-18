Eric Trump Has Some Really Weird Ideas About His Dream Dinner Date

Eric Trump recently played the “dream dinner guest” game and ― like many people ― he picked Jesus Christ as his supper companion.

So far so good.

But unlike many people, he doesn’t want to chat about life’s big questions, telling the conservative website Daily Wire he wants to gripe about President Joe Biden instead. Trump said he’d ask Jesus:

“Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

Trump also said he wants to know if the Biden presidency was a heavenly lesson intended to show the people the difference between GOP leadership and Democratic leadership.

“Sometimes I think about that,” he said in a clip posted online by Media Matters:

Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus: "I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership" pic.twitter.com/ET7YFb0uKn — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 16, 2022

Twitter users were aghast:

Getting a chance to have dinner with Jesus Christ, your Christian faith vindicated after so many years. Proof of a higher power, the afterlife and more is in front of you in the flesh. With the mysteries of the universe swirling around in your brain, you ask him about Joe Biden. https://t.co/YRNXXI39ag — Nick Sokić (@Sokic_) February 16, 2022

American Christianity: thinking that Jesus is a Republican. https://t.co/Twvir0jKCG — Josh Clark (@JoshClarkVFX) February 17, 2022

Remember when Chelsea Clinton just ripped on Bush constantly?

And when the Bush daughters just ripped on Obama constantly?

And when the Obama daughters ripped on Trump constantly?

Oh, and also, read the New Testament, ya bag of rocks. https://t.co/rqeX7QRMXA — Steve Gorman (@SGSFOX) February 16, 2022

Eric Trump: "Did you envision this happening to the United States of America?"



Jesus: "What the fuck is an America?" https://t.co/CP0EO6HyWW — Lizard Hands (@LizardHxnds) February 16, 2022

These two are lucky that Jesus is such a nice guy https://t.co/W5cRyhsyBa — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 16, 2022

I don't think this is going to go where he thinks it's going to go. https://t.co/EecPi1kJgu — CookieSmart (@ALSouthpaw) February 16, 2022

Be careful what you wish for. Jesus is likely to frown on stealing from the sick. https://t.co/9X3AxBhekV — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) February 17, 2022

So, Jesus is using this as a teaching moment. Meanwhile, Eric is saying in the same interview that the election was stolen. So he's accusing Jesus of stealing the election. https://t.co/lIoCdc0AU3 — mcmoyer (@mcmoyer) February 16, 2022

Then he'd stick Jesus with the bill.https://t.co/Jc9w99OggK — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 17, 2022

Jesus Christ: I’m actually busy that night.



Eric Trump: I didn’t even tell you which night, though.



Jesus: …I’m busy. https://t.co/XveyOSqoGp — Jamie Taco (@GinoHammer7) February 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.