Eric Trump’s Conspiratorial ‘People Know’ Tweet Elicits A Single Word Reply

Twitter users took Eric Trump to task Thursday over his latest conspiratorial tweet — and they hit back at President Donald Trump’s son with a single word.

Eric Trump wrote “people know exactly what is going on in this country” in reply to conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich’s note that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had won more votes than former President Barack Obama in 2008.

People know exactly what is going on in this country. https://t.co/HtLrpNVHkd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 6, 2020

It was Eric Trump’s latest effort to stave off defeat for his father, having been busted sharing a fake video of someone burning ballots the day before.

Twitter users pointed out that, yes, most people did know what was going on in the country. And that was “democracy.”

Yes we do: democracy! — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) November 6, 2020

Yes democracy. — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) November 6, 2020

Democracy! Counting ALL Votes!!! — Jackie (@Gauchos05) November 6, 2020

Yeah! Democracy! — 😷 Dump Trump 😷 (@FootyBootyMFDH) November 6, 2020

Yeah it’s called democracy! — Michael Supinski (@michaelsupinski) November 6, 2020

You're right! It's called democracy. — gina ghidotti (@ghidottig) November 6, 2020

Your old man's lost his mind is what's going on — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) November 6, 2020

Yep. Daddy is imploding. pic.twitter.com/hoyDE9YSuR — Cathy says count every vote 💙🇺🇸💙 (@cathyde) November 6, 2020

People voted? — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) November 6, 2020

It is called democracy — Barbara 💐 (@Barbara99878512) November 6, 2020

Yes all the Trumps are unraveling at the same time — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) November 6, 2020

Yes we do. @realDonaldTrump just had a very public breakdown and tried to take American democracy down with him. — Marthe (@MartheTamblyn) November 6, 2020

Related...

MSNBC Cuts Into Donald Trump’s Premature Victory Speech To Fact-Check His Lies

Bernie Sanders’ Accurate Prediction Of Donald Trump’s Election Night Playbook Goes Viral

Eric Trump Busted For Fake Video Of Someone 'Burning 80 Trump Ballots'

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.