Eric Trump Tweets ‘GREAT DAY for the DOW’ As Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s three sons, is being called out on social media for celebrating rising stock numbers on the same day U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 100,000.

As the Dow jumped by 2.21 percent on Wednesday, Trump ― who runs the family business with his older brother, Don Jr. ― tweeted about the “great day” for the stock market:

GREAT DAY for the DOW!! https://t.co/t0cK3wOKUu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 27, 2020

Given the growing death toll, the message didn’t go over well:

Not a great day for the 100,000 Americans who died of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pJk7FVW1ts — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 28, 2020

100,000 Americans have died. If your father had been a leader of conscience & called for social distancing 2 weeks sooner, with a coordinated national plan, 84,000 of those people might still be alive. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) May 28, 2020

Not a GREAT DAY for the 100,000 DEAD AMERICANS!! (How is every member of this family so utterly awful?) https://t.co/xKqtixwX80 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 27, 2020

100,000 dead. 36,000,000 unemployed. Ongoing horror for black and native Americans. But, sure, great day for the Dow and, apparently, for this guy. https://t.co/Nkjx13rur2 — Mona Nicoara (@monanicoara) May 28, 2020

100,000 people confirmed dead from Covid-19 today.



But it's a "GREAT DAY for the DOW".



Eric Trump, like his dad, is a sociopath. https://t.co/lOKsKCSFyR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 28, 2020

I’ll get my Ouija board and tell the 100,000 dead Americans. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 28, 2020

Only a Trump would be tweeting about today being a "great day for the Dow" while our death toll from COVID-19 hits 100,000. My God, there isn't a conscience in the whole Trump horde. How utterly disgusting you are, @EricTrump. https://t.co/7UJEQ1S2ok — marsha kelly (@stpaulgal49) May 28, 2020

This kid knows how to read a room. https://t.co/eYzDJw3rlm — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) May 28, 2020

Less great for the +100,000 Americans who’ve died thanks to your dad’s gross incompetence. — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) May 28, 2020

Protip: Don't take stock advice from this man. pic.twitter.com/4tRqx8ENUw — Morten Øverbye (@morten) May 28, 2020

100,000 people are dead https://t.co/nZTCKabeim — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) May 27, 2020

The tone deafness is deafening — Drain The Trumps 🇺🇸 (@DrainTheTrumps) May 27, 2020

Any other milestones today? — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) May 27, 2020

