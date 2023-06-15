Eric Trump Flips Out Over Dad's Indictment With 'Rape And Pillage' Rant

Eric Trump hardly let Newsmax host Carl Higbie get a word in as he ranted for 8 minutes about the latest arrest and arraignment of his father, Donald Trump, on Wednesday.

“If you get in the way of the Democratic Party, if you question their power, if you interfere with their little fiefdom, they will target you, they will come after you and they will try and destroy your life,” claimed the son of the former president.

“It is rape and pillage,” he bombastically continued. “They will burn down the street. It doesn’t matter for these people. They will take out innocent people. They will go after family, they will go after kids.”

The Trump scion later thanked God for his father, who on Tuesday was charged with the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump also faces trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case next year and remains under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and for the attempted overthrow of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Last month, a civil jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse after writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

Per his son, though, the ex-POTUS is the “strongest man I’ve ever seen in my life” and the “strongest man in the world” who “can’t be run over, can’t be stopped.

There’s “no one like” him, added Trump, who also veered off into attacks on President Joe Biden, his father’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and the media.

Critics on Twitter accused Trump of projection with his comments:

This is some seriously next level Projectionpalooza from the marginally dumber male trump spawn. — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 14, 2023

Poor guy. Still trying to impress Daddie Dearest. — JennyBiz🌊🆘 #Resistance #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@jennybizh) June 14, 2023

Whoa @EricTrump take a breath you’ve got your drawers in a twist. Stop the performance 🐂💩. Every time you get hysterical it’s projection. It’s all MAGA performance propaganda in other words it’s 🐂💩! No policy just attacking a product of the week to lose their 💩over!! — Candi Benson 🇺🇸☮️❤️🌻🇺🇦 (@CandiBenson) June 15, 2023

Eric, Eric.



Those are not private confessions you are making. Everyone can see and hear you.🙂 — 𝕊 𝕂 (𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪) 𝔻𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕒 (@SKDitta) June 14, 2023

